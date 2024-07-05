Cobra Resources PLC - London-based mining company with operations in South Australia - Launches Investor Hub on its website to facilitate communication with stakeholders and publicize company news and regulatory announcements.

Chief Executive Officer Rupert Verco says: "Maintaining open communication with our shareholders has always been a priority. Having seen the effectiveness of the Investor Hub for ASX companies in Australia, we regard it as an essential tool for strengthening our engagement, allowing both current and prospective shareholders to connect with Cobra and better understand our projects and strategies."

Current share price: 1.10 pence

12-month change: flat

By Aidan Lane, Alliance News reporter

