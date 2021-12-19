Cobre : Botswana Drilling Complete - Cu-Mineralisation Increases

Commenting on the provisional results at the Endurance Prospect, Cobre's Executive Charmain and

Managing Director Martin Holland said:

"We're delighted to finish off the 2021 exploration programme with encouraging results from the Endurance Prospect. The intersection of alteration and mineralisation in several positions along this prospect highlights the significant potential for finding economic mineralisation on KML's tenure.

Over the course of 2021 we've completed 7,700m of drilling on the KML projects, allowing for a regional evaluation of several prospects and generation of a number of exciting targets. We look forward to testing these in 2022."

Endurance 2021 Programme Overview

The Endurance Prospect has been modelled as an extensive, 25km long anticlinorium located in a similar structural setting to ASX listed Sandfire Resources' (ASX: SFR) T3 and A4 deposits situated 5km and 10km to the north respectively. The recently completed drill programme has focussed on structurally related breaks in folded AEM conductors supported by detailed magnetic data, stratigraphic information from earlier RC and diamond programmes and soil sampling results (Refer Figure 1). Several of the recently drilled holes have intersected alteration and complex vein stockworks often with associated (minor) Cu-mineralisation demonstrating the effectiveness of the targeting process and exploration potential of the prospect3. The current announcement focusses on a target area in the central portion of the prospect (Refer Figure 2) where two additional diamond holes (KIT- E-D028 and KIT-E-D029), totalling 614m, were drilled to test the lateral and vertical extent and distribution of alteration and mineralisation intersected in drill hole KIT-E-D023.

Both follow-up holes intersected hydrothermal alteration, complex quartz-carbonate veins and stockworks with an increase in the quantity of visible Cu-mineralisation;

Mineralisation intersected includes both vein-hosted chalcopyrite as well as fine grained disseminated copper sulphide mineralisation along parting planes ( Refer Figure 3 );

In addition to chalcopyrite, rare bornite was noted in KIT-E-D029; and

Quartz-carbonate veining styles and associated alteration minerals including dolomite, chlorite, hematite, sericite and K-feldspar along with zones of bleaching and albitisation ( Refer Figure 4 ) provide significant encouragement given the similarity in setting to known deposits on the Kalahari Copperbelt.

A summary table comparing alteration and sulphide mineralisation between recent drill holes is provided in Table 1. Northwest-Southeast sections through KIT-E-D023,KIT-E-D028 and KIT-E-D029 are provided in Figure 5.

Samples from the recent drill programme are currently being dispatched to ALS laboratories in Johannesburg for analysis.

