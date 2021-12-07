Cobre : KML - Provisional Results from Endurance Drilling Programme

Cobre Limited (ASX: CBE, Cobre or Company) is pleased to announce provisional results from ongoing diamond drilling at Kalahari Metals Limited's (KML)1 Endurance Prospect on its Kitlanya East (KIT-E) Project in Botswana.
Eight diamond holes (totalling 2,336.49m) designed to evaluate priority targets on the Endurance Prospect have been completed over the last 6 weeks in line with the programme previously announced to the Market (refer ASX Announcement 18 October 2021). Highlights from the drill programme include:
Drill holes have intersected significant hydrothermal alteration including chlorite, albite and sericite alteration along with multi-generationalquartz-carbonate vein stockworks typically associated with Cu-Ag deposits in the Kalahari Copperbelt;
Several intersections of minor Cu-mineralisation have been recorded in visual logs associated with zones of more intense alteration; and
Results have significantly prioritised target areas within the Endurance Prospect and offer an effective method for vectoring to higher grades of mineralisation.
Based on these encouraging provisional results from the ongoing drilling and excellent drill production rates, two follow-up holes have been added to the current phase of drilling to round off the exploration programme for 2021.
Core cutting and sampling for laboratory assay is ongoing. We look forward to updating the market with a detailed announcement when assay results are available.
1 Cobre owns a 51% controlling interest in KML.
Commenting on the provisional results at the Endurance Prospect, Cobre's Executive Charmain and Managing Director Martin Holland said:
"The recently completed drilling has provided a significant step forward for the Kitlanya East exploration programmes. We have been able to move from a regional assessment of large prospects to directly testing compelling targets which have all the ingredients for hosting Cu-Ag deposits.
I'm also pleased to see the great drill production rates on the recent programme. Being able to rapidly assess a number developing targets is essential to making a discovery in these extensive project areas."
Endurance 2021 Programme Overview
The Endurance Prospect has been modelled as an extensive, 25km long anticlinorium located in a similar structural setting to ASX listed Sandfire Resources' (ASX: SFR) T3 and A4 deposits situated 5km and 10km to the north respectively (Refer Figure 1). This extensive prospect area is notable for: anomalous Cu and Zn soil results; prospective stratigraphy including lower D'Kar Formation units which host Cu-Ag mineralisation at T3 and A4; and folded conductors related to carbonaceous marker units which share similarities to T3 and A4. Stratigraphic drilling completed in 2020 identified trace Cu, Pb and Zn mineralisation on shear planes along with sericite, albite and hematite alteration often associated with the distal portions of mineral deposits in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB). All results combined provide evidence for an extensive mineralising hydrothermal system. Results from Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling carried out earlier in the year were utilised to vector into several priority target areas, which are the focus of the current phase of diamond drilling2.
A total of 8 diamond holes have been drilled in the current programme, totalling 2,336.49m. Geological, structural and alteration logging results are summarised in Table 1 and illustrated in Figures 2 and 3. Drill hole details are summarised in Table 2. Key results from the ongoing drilling include:
Target drilling into disruptions in folded AEM conductors related to lower D'Kar Formation stratigraphy has consistently intersected significant alteration, multi-generational veins and stockworks further substantiating the target methodology;
Increased Cu mineralisation associated with the more intense portions of the alteration zones has been identified in several drill holes, most notably KIT-E-D020,KIT-E-D023,KIT-E-D025 and KIT-E-D026; and
By carefully logging alteration intensity and vein architecture along with sulphide content, composition, and stratigraphy, it has been possible to generate vectors to potential mineralisation within each of the targets tested.
2 Refer ASX Announcement - 13 October 2021.
Figure 1. Locality map illustrating the position of the area of interest discussed in the current announcement, NW Botswana (KML tenure outlined in green on lower plan). 3
Figure 2. Locality map illustrating the position of the current drill programme relative to previous drilling and priority targets on the Endurance Prospect.
personalFigure 3. 3D view illustrating the position of completed drilling into the Trilobite target with the current phase of drilling labelled. AEM inversion results displayed on a linear c lour stretch with specific lines highlighted. Visible Cu sulphides, vein density and alteration in the drill holes utilised for vectoring indicated by large arrows. Insets of overall
alteration and vein intensity graphs for completed holes highlights the anomalous holes providing justification for the vectors illustrated.
