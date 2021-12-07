Cobre : KML - Provisional Results from Endurance Drilling Programme

Commenting on the provisional results at the Endurance Prospect, Cobre's Executive Charmain and Managing Director Martin Holland said:

"The recently completed drilling has provided a significant step forward for the Kitlanya East exploration programmes. We have been able to move from a regional assessment of large prospects to directly testing compelling targets which have all the ingredients for hosting Cu-Ag deposits.

I'm also pleased to see the great drill production rates on the recent programme. Being able to rapidly assess a number developing targets is essential to making a discovery in these extensive project areas."

Endurance 2021 Programme Overview

The Endurance Prospect has been modelled as an extensive, 25km long anticlinorium located in a similar structural setting to ASX listed Sandfire Resources' (ASX: SFR) T3 and A4 deposits situated 5km and 10km to the north respectively (Refer Figure 1). This extensive prospect area is notable for: anomalous Cu and Zn soil results; prospective stratigraphy including lower D'Kar Formation units which host Cu-Ag mineralisation at T3 and A4; and folded conductors related to carbonaceous marker units which share similarities to T3 and A4. Stratigraphic drilling completed in 2020 identified trace Cu, Pb and Zn mineralisation on shear planes along with sericite, albite and hematite alteration often associated with the distal portions of mineral deposits in the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB). All results combined provide evidence for an extensive mineralising hydrothermal system. Results from Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling carried out earlier in the year were utilised to vector into several priority target areas, which are the focus of the current phase of diamond drilling2.

A total of 8 diamond holes have been drilled in the current programme, totalling 2,336.49m. Geological, structural and alteration logging results are summarised in Table 1 and illustrated in Figures 2 and 3. Drill hole details are summarised in Table 2. Key results from the ongoing drilling include: