Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cobre Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBE   AU0000072555

COBRE LIMITED

(CBE)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  12:42 2022-06-21 am EDT
0.0270 AUD   +8.00%
06/16Cobre to Fully Acquire Kalahari Metals; Shares Climb 7%
MT
06/15COBRE LIMITED (ASX : CBE) Signs Share Purchase Deed to Acquire 100% of KML
AQ
06/15Cobre Limited Signs Share Purchase Deed to Acquire 100% of KML
AW
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cobre Limited Appointment of Dr Ross McGowan as Non-Executive Director

06/21/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Appointment of Dr Ross McGowan as Non-Executive Director

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr Ross McGowan as a non-executive director of the Company effective 22 June 2022.

Dr McGowan is the Managing Director & CEO of ASX listed Armada Metals Limited (ASX:AMM) and founded the Resource Exploration & Development Group, which was responsible for generating the Kitlanya East and West prospect areas held by Kalahari Metals Limited, as well as having over 20 years of academic, technical and corporate experience in mining exploration in Africa. Ross was a co-recipient of the 2015 PDAC Thayer Lindsley Award for an international Mineral Discovery for Kamoa.

Ross holds an MGeol, PhD and is a fellow of the Geological Society of London and a Fellow of the Society of Economic Geologists.

Commenting on Dr McGowan's appointment, Cobre Executive Chairman and Managing Director, Martin Holland, said:

"Ross will add significant value to the Cobre Board from a technical perspective, especially with his knowledge base and prior success in Africa and, in particular, Botswana. Ross is an extremely important strategic appointment given Cobre's intention to acquire the remaining 49% of Kalahari Metals Limited, which holds interests in 12 highly prospective exploration licences covering a total area of approximately 8,595 km2 in the Kalahari Copper Belt in Botswana, which was announced to the ASX last week.

We look forward to Ross' contribution to the proposed drilling program to get underway shortly under the new ownership structure."

Commenting on his appointment, Dr McGowan said:

"I am excited to be joining the Cobre Board with its sedimentary copper exploration focus in Botswana, a deposit type and region I have been involved with for over 20 years. These prospective licence areas in an emerging new copper district, and a strong technically driven strategy with an experienced technical team in place, are the right ingredients for exploration success."



About Cobre Limited:

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.



Source:
Cobre Limited



Contact:

Cobre Limited
Martin Holland
E: info@cobre.com.au
WWW: www.cobre.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about COBRE LIMITED
06/16Cobre to Fully Acquire Kalahari Metals; Shares Climb 7%
MT
06/15COBRE LIMITED (ASX : CBE) Signs Share Purchase Deed to Acquire 100% of KML
AQ
06/15Cobre Limited Signs Share Purchase Deed to Acquire 100% of KML
AW
04/28Cobre Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
04/28COBRE LIMITED (ASX : CBE) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
04/11COBRE LIMITED (ASX : CBE) Kalahari Metals - Botswana Exploration Update
AQ
04/11COBRE : Kalahari Metals - Botswana Exploration Update
PU
04/11Cobre Limited Announces Botswana Exploration Update
CI
03/15COBRE LIMITED (ASX : CBE) Half Yearly Report and Accounts
AQ
02/08C3 Metals Mobilizes Second Drill Rig to Jasperoide, Peru, Testing High Potential Copper..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 0,03  0,02  0,02 
Net income 2021 -2,75 M -1,92 M -1,92 M
Net cash 2021 7,61 M 5,32 M 5,32 M
P/E ratio 2021 -6,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4,47 M 3,12 M 3,12 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 678 916 505x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 39,4%
Chart COBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Christopher Holland Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Andrew Sissian Executive Director & Finance Director
David Michael McNeilly Non-Executive Director
Michael John Addison Non-Executive Director
Justin Bradley Clyne Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COBRE LIMITED-71.28%3
BHP GROUP LIMITED-2.99%142 123
RIO TINTO PLC4.64%104 621
GLENCORE PLC26.84%75 413
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC11.19%49 857
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)35.80%34 961