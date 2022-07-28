Log in
    CBE   AU0000072555

COBRE LIMITED

(CBE)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  02:11 2022-07-27 am EDT
0.0860 AUD   +75.51%
05:45pCOBRE LIMITED (ASX : CBE) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
07/26COBRE : Significant New Copper Discovery at the Ngami Copper Project
PU
07/26Cobre Limited Announces Significant New Copper Discovery at the Ngami Copper Project
CI
Cobre Limited Quarterly Activities Report

07/28/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is pleased to provide the following update on its activities for the quarter ended 30 June 2022, during which the Company continued to transition its focus from its project portfolio in Australia, to its investments in Botswana and Gabon and its corporate strategy.

HIGHLIGHTS

Botswana:

- Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Cobre announced significant visual copper mineralisation intersected in the first diamond drill hole at the Ngami Copper Project in the Kalahari Copper Belt, Botswana;

- Mineralisation includes chrysocolla along with fine grained disseminated copper sulphides which occur over a broad 59m interval downhole with an increase in abundance in the lower 10m;

- High-priority targets identified at the Endurance and Ngami Prospect;

- Positive drill results support KML's targeting model, increasing confidence in the project;

- Next phase advanced drilling program underway;

- Cobre signs Share Purchase deed to acquire 100% of Kalahari Metals Limited; and p Adam Wooldridge appointed CEO of KML.

Gabon:

- Phase 1 diamond drill program completed with a total of 3,240m having been drilled in ten drill holes at the Libonga North, Matchiti Central and Libonga South targets; and

- Drill core from the ten holes has been reviewed and geologically logged and interpreted with magmatic sulphide intersected in all holes.

Corporate:

- Appointment of Dr Ross McGowan as Non-Executive Director;

- Post quarter's end, Andrew Sissian transitioned to Non-Executive Director with Greg Hammond appointed CFO; and

- Reduction in Board fees resulting in an annualised saving of $300,000 plus entitlements.

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/9UA56TMH



About Cobre Limited:

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.



Source:
Cobre Limited



Contact:

Cobre Limited
Martin Holland
E: info@cobre.com.au
WWW: www.cobre.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
