Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Cobre Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CBE   AU0000072555

COBRE LIMITED

(CBE)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:56 2022-10-30 pm EDT
0.1650 AUD   -8.33%
12:15aCobre Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
12:12aCobre Limited (asx : CBE) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/28Cobre Hits High-Grade Copper Zone at Botswana's Ngami Copper Project; Shares Jump 23%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Cobre Limited Quarterly Activities Report

10/31/2022 | 12:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is pleased to provide the following update on its activities for the quarter ended 30 September 2022, a quarter in which the Company continued to unlock the potential of its copper projects within the KCB in Botswana with the discovery of two new copper zones.

Cobre's Botswana projects remained the Company's key focus during and subsequent to the end of the September quarter with the Company announcing significant copper results from its Maiden diamond drilling program completed at Ngami with the discovery of two new copper zones, Comet and Nova, (refer ASX announcement of 27 July 2022 and further announcement during the quarter in respect of the discovery of the first copper zone and the ASX announcement released subsequent to the end of the quarter on 24 October 2022 in relation to the discovery of the second copper zone).

During the quarter, Cobre aligned all of the key elements of the Company's technical and operational teams in Africa including the appointment of Adam Wooldridge as CEO of KML and the onboarding of a new discovery-focused exploration team (refer ASX announcement of 4 July 2022).

These key appointments were made after Cobre announced its right to acquire 100% ownership of KML in the June quarter (refer ASX announcement on 16 June 2022) which is subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Cobre's shareholders scheduled for 22 November 2022 (refer EGM Notice lodged with the ASX on 21 October 2022 and the section titled "Events Subsequent to Quarter End" herein). KML is a private UK company which controls approximately 5,567 km2 of tenements within the KCB in Botswana (with 4,124 km2 owned 100%, and 1,443 km2 through Joint Venture arrangements).

This transaction is expected to unlock considerable value for shareholders, enabling Cobre to fully exploit the exploration potential of the extensive KML license package in Botswana. As stated above, the acquisition of the remaining 49% of KML is subject to the approval of Cobre shareholders at the EGM to be held on 22 November 2022.

As a result of early exploration success at NCP, Cobre successfully undertook a two-tranche placement of A$7 million (before costs) at $0.15 per share to sophisticated and institutional investors to fast-track advanced exploration on the Botswana tenements (refer ASX announcement on 4 August 2022). The second tranche of the placement, which includes the issue of shares to the Company's largest shareholder Metal Tiger plc and one of Cobre's directors, Andrew Sissian, is subject to the approval of Cobre shareholders at the EGM.

As part of the capital raise, Cobre also aligned with its Botswana-based drilling company, Mitchells Drilling, who has subscribed for US$300K in addition to the A$7 million placement for a drilling for equity swap (refer ASX announcement of 4 August 2022).

*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2A808R6O



About Cobre Limited:

Cobre Limited (ASX:CBE) is a copper and base-metals explorer with projects in Western Australia and Botswana. The Company recently discovered a new high-grade VMS deposit enriched in Copper, Gold, Zinc and Silver in Western Australia, and is currently exploring approximately 8,100 km2 of tenements within the Kalahari Copper Belt (KCB) in Botswana.



Source:
Cobre Limited



Contact:

Cobre Limited
Martin Holland
E: info@cobre.com.au
WWW: www.cobre.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2022
All news about COBRE LIMITED
12:15aCobre Limited Quarterly Activities Report
AW
12:12aCobre Limited (asx : CBE) Quarterly Activities Report
AQ
10/28Cobre Hits High-Grade Copper Zone at Botswana's Ngami Copper Project; Shares Jump 23%
MT
10/27Cobre Limited Discovery of High-Grade Copper Zone at Comet Target, Ngami
AW
10/27Cobre Limited (asx : CBE) Discovery of High-Grade Copper Zone at Comet Target, Ngami
AQ
10/27Cobre Limited Announces Discovery of High-Grade Copper Zone At Comet Target, Ngami
CI
10/25First Quantum Third-Quarter Profit Falls 63% on Lower Copper and Gold Production; Cuts ..
MT
10/24Cobre Identifies Copper Zone at Ngami Project in Botswana
MT
10/24Strategic Minerals price increases boost revenue from Cobre project
AN
10/23Cobre Limited (asx : CBE) New Copper Zone Intersected at the Ngami Copper Project
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,06 M 0,04 M 0,04 M
Net income 2022 -5,39 M -3,45 M -3,45 M
Net cash 2022 0,85 M 0,55 M 0,55 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 38,5 M 24,6 M 24,6 M
EV / Sales 2021 679x
EV / Sales 2022 55,5x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,8%
Chart COBRE LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Cobre Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COBRE LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Martin Christopher Holland Executive Chairman & Managing Director
Greg Hammond Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Sissian Non-Executive Director
David Michael McNeilly Non-Executive Director
Michael John Addison Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COBRE LIMITED91.49%25
BHP GROUP LIMITED14.22%121 498
RIO TINTO PLC-8.30%85 938
GLENCORE PLC32.48%74 254
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)117.58%54 155
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-12.96%36 934