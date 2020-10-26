Coca Cola Amatil : 26 October 2020 CCEP Indicative Proposal and Amatil Trading Update Discover more

Log in
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

(CCL)
10/26/2020
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (Amatil, theCompanyor theGroup) advises that it has received a non-binding indicative proposal (the Proposal) from Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) for the acquisition of all of the issued shares held by independent shareholders of Amatil (theIndependent Shareholders) pursuant to a Scheme of Arrangement (Scheme) and the separate acquisition of Amatil shares held indirectly by The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), which together comprises all of the issued share capital of Amatil (together, theProposed Transaction).

The Company has today also provided a trading update to the market and will no longer provide an update on 2 November 2020 as previously anticipated.

Trading update
Amatil Group Managing Director Alison Watkins said, "It is pleasing to report that we are seeing earnings momentum return in markets where COVID-19 trading restrictions have eased, including continued recovery in "On-the-Go" (OTG) channels. This has particularly been the case in Western Australia and New Zealand which have both delivered growth in 3Q20, providing insight on the expected shape of the recovery that can be expected in other markets most notably in other Australian States where restrictions have been slower to ease."

Read the exchange release [PDF 758kb]
Read the presentation [PDF 1.9MB]
Watch the webcast
Initial Substantial Holder Notice - Coca-Cola European Partners plc [PDF 2.1 MB]

Disclaimer

CCA - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 09:04:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Financials
Sales 2020 4 698 M 3 340 M 3 340 M
Net income 2020 201 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2020 1 333 M 948 M 948 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 7 783 M 5 535 M 5 532 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,98 AUD
Last Close Price 10,75 AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,33%
Spread / Average Target -7,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Greg Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Krishnakumar Thirumalai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED-2.80%5 535
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-8.73%217 106
KEURIG DR PEPPER0.90%41 104
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-15.07%11 383
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.8.27%10 450
COCA-COLA HBC AG-23.04%9 379
