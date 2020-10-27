Coca Cola Amatil : Australia, NZ dlrs prove resistant to coronavirus woes

Log in
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

(CCL)
10/27/2020

SYDNEY, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars held firm on Tuesday as both countries' relative success in combating COVID-19 supported local sentiment in the face of a darkening global outlook.

The Aussie was up 0.1% at $0.7131, comfortably above its recent low of $0.7018 and not far from the next major resistance barrier at $0.7158.

The kiwi dollar was a shade firmer at $0.6683, again well above last week's trough of $0.6551 and nearer resistance at $0.6704.

While the resurgence of the coronavirus is threatening economic growth in Europe and the United States, most of Australia has little to no new cases and the country's second largest city Melbourne is finally re-opening having contained a major outbreak.

This relative success helped consumer confidence climb to an eight-month high, according to a weekly survey from ANZ. "People remain cautious about the current economic outlook," said ANZ's head of Australian economic David Plank.

"But confidence in future economic and financial conditions is much more positive...holding out the prospect of a recovery in spending if the labour market holds up."

Another positive for the Aussie was the continued inflow of foreign equity bids, the latest being an A$9.28 billion ($6.6 billion) offer for Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd.

"The recent run of M&A news is an important reminder of just how supportive equity capital flows have been and remain," said Westpac's head of FX strategy Richard Franulovich.

He noted that over the past year Australia had run an A$77 billion surplus on goods and services, equal to 5.2% of GDP, and a net foreign equity inflow of A$56 billion.

"We see AUD capped by $0.7170/$0.7200, with a break of key $0.7010/20 support required for a move lower," he added. "We see any dip as a good buying opportunity for strength into the end of the year and beyond though."

Government bonds remained underpinned by expectations the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will launch a full quantitative easing campaign at its policy meeting in a week's time.

Most analysts assume the bank will cut the cash rate to 0.1%, from the current 0.25%, and lower its target for three-year bond yields to the same level. Three-year bond futures already largely price that in at 99.840, implying a yield of 0.16%. (Editing by Shri Navaratnam)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.26% 0.7134 Delayed Quote.1.65%
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED 16.28% 12.5 End-of-day quote.13.02%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 705 M 3 356 M 3 356 M
Net income 2020 200 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2020 1 354 M 966 M 966 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,9x
Yield 2020 2,10%
Capitalization 9 050 M 6 447 M 6 454 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 11,07 AUD
Last Close Price 12,50 AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,00%
Spread / Average Target -11,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Greg Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Krishnakumar Thirumalai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED13.02%5 535
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-10.03%217 106
KEURIG DR PEPPER-1.76%41 104
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-15.18%11 383
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.8.27%10 450
COCA-COLA HBC AG-23.72%9 379
