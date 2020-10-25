Coca Cola Amatil : Cola European Partners makes $6.6 billion takeover offer for -Cola Amatil

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd said on
Monday that Coca-Cola European Partners offered to buy
the Australian bottler for A$9.23 billion ($6.58 billion), in
what would be the country's biggest deal this year.
The world's largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola is
offering A$12.75 per share, an 18.6% premium to the last closing
price of the Sydney-based company that operates across six
countries in the Asia-Pacific. The company said that including
long-term incentive share rights, the implied equity deal value
was A$9.28 billion.
The takeover has the backing of Amatil's independent
shareholders, the company said.
U.S.-based Coca-Cola Co owns a 30.8% stake in
Coca-Cola Amatil and a 19.4% stake in Coca-Cola European
Partners, according to Refinitiv data.
Both companies, which bottle and sell Coca-Cola drinks
across their respective markets, have been hit by lockdowns that
have squeezed volumes and forced them to look to other channels.
Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil are down nearly a fifth from
their 2020 high.
Business in the third quarter has improved, Amatil said, due
to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions and a recovery in
on-the-go channels such as fast-food outlets, cafes and
convenience stores.
"This has particularly been the case in Western Australia
and New Zealand ... providing insight on the expected shape of
the recovery that can be expected," Amatil Managing Director
Alison Watkins said in a statement.
The company has 32 production facilities and operates in
Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and
Samoa.
($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Peter Cooney)