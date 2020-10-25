Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola Amatil Limited    CCL   AU000000CCL2

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola Amatil : Cola European Partners makes $6.6 billion takeover offer for -Cola Amatil

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/25/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd said on Monday that Coca-Cola European Partners offered to buy the Australian bottler for A$9.23 billion ($6.58 billion), in what would be the country's biggest deal this year.

The world's largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola is offering A$12.75 per share, an 18.6% premium to the last closing price of the Sydney-based company that operates across six countries in the Asia-Pacific. The company said that including long-term incentive share rights, the implied equity deal value was A$9.28 billion.

The takeover has the backing of Amatil's independent shareholders, the company said.

U.S.-based Coca-Cola Co owns a 30.8% stake in Coca-Cola Amatil and a 19.4% stake in Coca-Cola European Partners, according to Refinitiv data.

Both companies, which bottle and sell Coca-Cola drinks across their respective markets, have been hit by lockdowns that have squeezed volumes and forced them to look to other channels.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil are down nearly a fifth from their 2020 high.

Business in the third quarter has improved, Amatil said, due to an easing of COVID-19 restrictions and a recovery in on-the-go channels such as fast-food outlets, cafes and convenience stores.

"This has particularly been the case in Western Australia and New Zealand ... providing insight on the expected shape of the recovery that can be expected," Amatil Managing Director Alison Watkins said in a statement.

The company has 32 production facilities and operates in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Fiji, Papua New Guinea and Samoa.

($1 = 1.4027 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
06:22pCoca-Cola Amatil Gets A$9.28 Billion Takeover Offer from CCEP -- Update
DJ
05:54pCOCA COLA AMATIL : Cola European Partners makes $6.6 billion takeover offer for ..
RE
05:37pCOCA COLA AMATIL : Cola European Partners makes $6.6 billion takeover offer for ..
RE
05:28pCoca-Cola Amatil Gets A$9.28 Billion Takeover Offer from CCEP
DJ
03:40aCoca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil - Bloomberg
RE
03:26aCoca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil -Bloomberg
RE
09/18GRAPHIC PACKAGING : GPI Wins Big at CCA Awards - Graphic Packaging International
AQ
09/08COCA COLA AMATIL : invests in digital payments firm, will support vending and re..
AQ
08/28GRAPHIC PACKAGING : GPI Wins Big at CCA Awards - Graphic Packaging International
AQ
08/26ANZ Group names Optus' Paul O'Sullivan as new chairman
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 698 M 3 354 M 3 354 M
Net income 2020 201 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2020 1 333 M 952 M 952 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 7 783 M 5 535 M 5 556 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,98 AUD
Last Close Price 10,75 AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,33%
Spread / Average Target -7,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Greg Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Krishnakumar Thirumalai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED-2.80%5 535
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-8.73%217 106
KEURIG DR PEPPER0.90%41 104
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-15.07%11 383
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.8.27%10 450
COCA-COLA HBC AG-23.04%9 379
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group