COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

(CCL)
Coca Cola Amatil : Cola's European partner makes $6.6 bln play for Australia bottler

10/25/2020 | 05:37pm EDT

* Coca-Cola European Partners proposes A$12.75 per CC Amatil share

* Target backs proposed price citing COVID-19 uncertainty

* Coca-Cola Co has shares of both, supports transaction

SYDNEY/BENGALURU, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Coca-Cola Co's European bottler has made a A$9.28 billion ($6.6 billion) buyout approach for Australian peer Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd , a cut-price proposal that the target firm has backed due to uncertainty related to the coronavirus.

The deal would be the biggest takeover involving Australia this year but prices the target company below its market valuation in February, before fears of a COVID-19 pandemic began to rock global markets and plunged the world into recession.

The support from the Australians indicates expectations of an economic recovery that could take years, a bleaker view than that of some local economists who have pointed to improving economic indicators. Coca-Cola Amatil's profit has been hit by shutdowns of restaurants and pubs since March.

The country's second most-populous state, Victoria, is only now starting to allow dine-in food retailers to open after a new wave of infections prompted a second shutdown.

"We are really confident about the recovery that the business is making (but) clearly there's uncertainty over the next couple of years with the economic situation, and just the risk of further health outbreaks that could disrupt the business," said Coca-Cola Amatil Chief Executive Alison Watkins on an investor call on Monday when asked about the price.

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil rose as much as 15% to A$12.31 in morning trading, below the proposed offer price of A$12.75, indicating investors are factoring in the possibility a deal might not eventuate.

On Feb. 20, the company's shares closed at A$13.07 but a month later they were trading below A$8 amid widespread market gyrations as Australian lockdowns took hold. The stock has been steadily rising along with the broader market as the country relaxes restrictions and new case numbers decline.

A spokesman for The Coca-Cola Co, which owns 31% of the Australian company and 19% of London-listed Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (CCEP), said in an email the deal would be "in the best interests of the shareowners of both companies and of the Coca-Cola system overall".

The Australian company said CCEP would conduct due diligence before making a binding offer. The deal would also need approval from Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board, which was granted increased powers this year to block overseas deals deemed to be a security or supply chain risk.

CCEP in a statement said the deal would almost double its consumer reach, "ultimately driving sustainable and faster growth, through geographic diversification and scale."

($1 = 1.4031 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Byron Kaye in Sydney and Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Christopher Cushing)


Financials
Sales 2020 4 698 M 3 351 M 3 351 M
Net income 2020 201 M 143 M 143 M
Net Debt 2020 1 333 M 951 M 951 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 7 783 M 5 535 M 5 551 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,98 AUD
Last Close Price 10,75 AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,33%
Spread / Average Target -7,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Greg Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Krishnakumar Thirumalai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED-2.80%5 535
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-8.73%217 106
KEURIG DR PEPPER0.90%41 104
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-15.07%11 383
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.8.27%10 450
COCA-COLA HBC AG-23.04%9 379
