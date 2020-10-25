Log in
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca-Cola Amatil Gets A$9.28 Billion Takeover Offer from CCEP

10/25/2020 | 05:28pm EDT

By David Winning

SYDNEY--Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. said it had received a takeover proposal worth 9.28 billion Australian dollars (US$6.62 billion) from the company that bottles Coca-Cola products in Western Europe.

Coca-Cola Amatil said the indicative cash offer of A$12.75 per share to independent shareholders follows several other recent proposals made by Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, and it had agreed to allow the bidder to carry out confirmatory due diligence.

Write to David Winning at david.winning@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-20 1727ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED 2.77% 10.75 End-of-day quote.-2.80%
COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 0.61% 33.2 Delayed Quote.-25.64%
Financials
Sales 2020 4 698 M 3 354 M 3 354 M
Net income 2020 201 M 144 M 144 M
Net Debt 2020 1 333 M 952 M 952 M
P/E ratio 2020 37,3x
Yield 2020 2,49%
Capitalization 7 783 M 5 535 M 5 556 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,94x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,98 AUD
Last Close Price 10,75 AUD
Spread / Highest target 2,33%
Spread / Average Target -7,21%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Greg Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Krishnakumar Thirumalai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED-2.80%5 535
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-8.73%217 106
KEURIG DR PEPPER0.90%41 104
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-15.07%11 383
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.8.27%10 450
COCA-COLA HBC AG-23.04%9 379
