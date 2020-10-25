Coca-Cola Amatil Gets A$9.28 Billion Takeover Offer from CCEP

By David Winning



SYDNEY--Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. said it had received a takeover proposal worth 9.28 billion Australian dollars (US$6.62 billion) from the company that bottles Coca-Cola products in Western Europe.

Coca-Cola Amatil said the indicative cash offer of A$12.75 per share to independent shareholders follows several other recent proposals made by Coca-Cola European Partners PLC, and it had agreed to allow the bidder to carry out confirmatory due diligence.

