Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Coca-Cola Amatil Limited    CCL   AU000000CCL2

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

(CCL)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola Amatil : Posts 1st Half Net Loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:36pm EDT

By Mike Cherney

SYDNEY--Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. reported a first-half loss as consumers shifted to lower-margin products in response to economic headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported a statutory net loss of 9 million Australian dollars ($6.5 million), which reflected non-trading items relating to its Indonesian, Fijian and Samoan business. It reported net profit of A$168 million in the prior year.

Group trading revenue fell 9.0%. Stripping out the one-time items, net profit was down 35% to A$112 million.

The company declared a dividend of 9 Australian cents per share.

The bottler didn't provide earnings guidance for the rest of the year due to uncertainty from the pandemic.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED -0.11% 8.87 End-of-day quote.-19.80%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
05:36pCOCA COLA AMATIL : Posts 1st Half Net Loss
DJ
08/06COCA COLA AMATIL : & CEQ renew partnership Partnership to drive continued wellbe..
PU
08/05COCA COLA AMATIL : 05 August 2020 Amatil X invests in Indonesian start-up Wahyoo..
PU
08/03COCA COLA AMATIL : 27 July 2020 Amatil launches new corporate website Coca-Cola ..
PU
07/23COCA COLA AMATIL : Restatement of 1H2019 and FY2019 Segment Financial Results Re..
PU
07/23COCA COLA AMATIL : Asset Value Review and June Trading
PU
07/22Coca-Cola Amatil to Book Impairment Charge on Indonesia Unit Amid Pandemic
DJ
06/09COCA COLA AMATIL : Cola vending machines to accept bitcoin
AQ
05/25Coca-Cola Amatil Volumes Declined Sharply Amid Lockdowns
DJ
05/25COCA COLA AMATIL : Heads of Agreement signed to build recycling plant in Indones..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 529 M 3 251 M 3 251 M
Net income 2020 212 M 152 M 152 M
Net Debt 2020 1 370 M 984 M 984 M
P/E ratio 2020 31,3x
Yield 2020 2,77%
Capitalization 6 422 M 4 644 M 4 610 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 12 000
Free-Float 68,6%
Chart COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Amatil Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 9,24 AUD
Last Close Price 8,87 AUD
Spread / Highest target 20,6%
Spread / Average Target 4,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Mary Watkins Group Managing Director & Executive Director
Ilana Rachel Atlas Chairman
Greg Barnes Chief Financial Officer
Debbie Nova Chief Information Officer
Krishnakumar Thirumalai Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED-19.80%4 650
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-12.90%207 985
KEURIG DR PEPPER0.52%40 949
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-14.74%11 426
COCA-COLA HBC AG-17.89%10 144
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.2.26%10 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group