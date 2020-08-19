Coca Cola Amatil : Posts 1st Half Net Loss

By Mike Cherney



SYDNEY--Australian bottler Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd. reported a first-half loss as consumers shifted to lower-margin products in response to economic headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic.

The company reported a statutory net loss of 9 million Australian dollars ($6.5 million), which reflected non-trading items relating to its Indonesian, Fijian and Samoan business. It reported net profit of A$168 million in the prior year.

Group trading revenue fell 9.0%. Stripping out the one-time items, net profit was down 35% to A$112 million.

The company declared a dividend of 9 Australian cents per share.

The bottler didn't provide earnings guidance for the rest of the year due to uncertainty from the pandemic.

Write to Mike Cherney at mike.cherney@wsj.com