Coca-Cola Amatil Limited

COCA-COLA AMATIL LIMITED

(CCL)
Coca-Cola European Partners in talks to buy Coca-Cola Amatil: Bloomberg

10/24/2020 | 09:07am EDT
(Reuters) - Coca-Cola European Partners is in advanced talks to acquire Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday.

The details of the deal which has not yet been finalised could be announced within few days, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

A deal would be the largest involving an Australian company this year, Bloomberg said.

U.S.-based Coca-Cola Co owns a 19.11% stake in Coca-Cola European Partners, the world's largest independent bottler of Coca-Cola, Refinitiv Eikon data shows.

Shares in bottler Coca-Cola Amatil were halted on Thursday pending an announcement on a "potential material transaction".

Neither company could be reached for comment outside business hours.

(This story was refiled to add attribution in headline.)

(Reporting by Rebekah Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)


