March 28, 2024
To All:
Name of Company:
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
Name of Representative:
Calin Dragan, Representative Director and President
(Code No. 2579, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Tomokazu Usagawa, Executive Officer, Head of Legal
(Tel. +81-800-919-0509)
Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders, etc.
The Company hereby notifies you of the matters related to controlling shareholders, etc. concerning The Coca-Cola Company and its subsidiary Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited as other affiliate companies of the Company, as follows.
1. Trade Name, etc. of Parent Company, Controlling Shareholder (excl. Parent Company) or Other Affiliate Company
(as of December 31, 2023)
Name
Attribution
Voting Rights Ownership (%)
Financial Instruments Exchange, etc. Where the Share Certificates
Issued are Listed
Direct Ownership
Combined Ownership
Total
The Coca-Cola Company
Entity holding the Company as affiliate
0.00
18.55 (Note)
18.55
New York Stock Exchange (USA)
Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited
Subsidiary of entity holding the Company as affiliate
15.38
0.00
15.38
Unlisted
(Note) Including 15.38% of direct ownership of Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited.
2. Name of Parent Company, etc. Which is Deemed to Have the Largest Influence on Listed Companies and Reason
Therefor
Name
The Coca-Cola Company
Reason
The Coca-Cola Company is a parent company of Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited and holds 18.55% (indirect ownership of 18.55%, among which 15.38% is held by Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited) of voting rights of the Company, and holds the largest number of voting rights of the Company.
3. Reason for Exemption from Disclosure of Financial Information on Unlisted Parent Company, etc.
Among other affiliated companies, i.e. The Coca-Cola Company and its subsidiary Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited, The Coca-Cola Company has the largest influence on the Company and falls under the category of parent companies, etc. as set forth in the Securities Listing Regulations; however, it is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (USA) and, thus, is exempted from disclosure pursuant to said Rules.
4. Position of Listed Companies in a Corporate Group of the Parent Company, etc. and Other Relationship between Listed Companies and the Parent Company, etc.
The Coca-Cola Company owns 18.55% (indirect ownership) of voting rights of the Company, and the Company has two (2) directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee member from The Coca-Cola Company. The Company will continue to accept appropriate human resources from them in the future for the purpose of enhancement of its corporate value while keeping the principle of maintaining independence of management as a listed company.
The Company has entered into an agreement on manufacture, sale and use of a trademark of Coca-Cola, etc. with The Coca-Cola Company and its subsidiary Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited, and has a business relationship of such as receipts of sales promotion rebate and purchasing beverage bases, etc. with Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited.
Since the Company makes decisions and executes business at its own responsibility with respect to business activities and management decisions, the Company believes that it secures a certain level of independence.
5. Matters Related to Transactions with Controlling Shareholders
The Company has a business relationship such as receipts of sales promotion rebate and purchasing beverage bases, etc. with Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited, a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company.
More details are as follows.
For the year ended December 31, 2022
(Millions of yen)Name
Relationship with affiliated companiesTransactionThe amount of the transaction
Amount outstandingSubsidiary of otherIncome from rebates of sales
128,436 18,772
Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limitedsubsidiaries and promotion associates Purchase of
316,898 13,317
concentrate
For the year ended December 31, 2023
(Millions of yen)Name
Relationship with affiliated companiesTransaction
The amount of the transaction
Amount outstandingCoca-Cola (Japan) Company, LimitedSubsidiary of other subsidiaries and associates
Income from rebates of sales promotion Purchase of
128,488 31,967
310,428 14,786 concentrate
*The transaction amount does not include consumption taxes, but the amount outstanding includes consumption taxes.
Transactions with Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited are conducted based on the contract concluded with The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited concerning the manufacture, sale of the Coca-Cola etc. and use of the Coca-Cola trademark.
