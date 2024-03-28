March 28, 2024

To All:

Name of Company: Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Name of Representative: Calin Dragan, Representative Director and President (Code No. 2579, Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Tomokazu Usagawa, Executive Officer, Head of Legal (Tel. +81-800-919-0509)

Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders, etc.

The Company hereby notifies you of the matters related to controlling shareholders, etc. concerning The Coca-Cola Company and its subsidiary Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited as other affiliate companies of the Company, as follows.

1. Trade Name, etc. of Parent Company, Controlling Shareholder (excl. Parent Company) or Other Affiliate Company

(as of December 31, 2023)

Name Attribution Voting Rights Ownership (%) Financial Instruments Exchange, etc. Where the Share Certificates Issued are Listed Direct Ownership Combined Ownership Total The Coca-Cola Company Entity holding the Company as affiliate 0.00 18.55 (Note) 18.55 New York Stock Exchange (USA) Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited Subsidiary of entity holding the Company as affiliate 15.38 0.00 15.38 Unlisted

(Note) Including 15.38% of direct ownership of Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited.

2. Name of Parent Company, etc. Which is Deemed to Have the Largest Influence on Listed Companies and Reason

Therefor

Name The Coca-Cola Company Reason The Coca-Cola Company is a parent company of Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited and holds 18.55% (indirect ownership of 18.55%, among which 15.38% is held by Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited) of voting rights of the Company, and holds the largest number of voting rights of the Company.

3. Reason for Exemption from Disclosure of Financial Information on Unlisted Parent Company, etc.

Among other affiliated companies, i.e. The Coca-Cola Company and its subsidiary Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited, The Coca-Cola Company has the largest influence on the Company and falls under the category of parent companies, etc. as set forth in the Securities Listing Regulations; however, it is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (USA) and, thus, is exempted from disclosure pursuant to said Rules.

4. Position of Listed Companies in a Corporate Group of the Parent Company, etc. and Other Relationship between Listed Companies and the Parent Company, etc. The Coca-Cola Company owns 18.55% (indirect ownership) of voting rights of the Company, and the Company has two (2) directors serving as Audit and Supervisory Committee member from The Coca-Cola Company. The Company will continue to accept appropriate human resources from them in the future for the purpose of enhancement of its corporate value while keeping the principle of maintaining independence of management as a listed company. The Company has entered into an agreement on manufacture, sale and use of a trademark of Coca-Cola, etc. with The Coca-Cola Company and its subsidiary Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited, and has a business relationship of such as receipts of sales promotion rebate and purchasing beverage bases, etc. with Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited. Since the Company makes decisions and executes business at its own responsibility with respect to business activities and management decisions, the Company believes that it secures a certain level of independence.

5. Matters Related to Transactions with Controlling Shareholders The Company has a business relationship such as receipts of sales promotion rebate and purchasing beverage bases, etc. with Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited, a subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Company. More details are as follows.

For the year ended December 31, 2022

(Millions of yen)Name

Relationship with affiliated companiesTransactionThe amount of the transaction

Amount outstandingSubsidiary of otherIncome from rebates of sales

128,436 18,772

Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limitedsubsidiaries and promotion associates Purchase of

316,898 13,317

concentrate

For the year ended December 31, 2023

(Millions of yen)Name

Relationship with affiliated companiesTransaction

The amount of the transaction

Amount outstandingCoca-Cola (Japan) Company, LimitedSubsidiary of other subsidiaries and associates

Income from rebates of sales promotion Purchase of

128,488 31,967

310,428 14,786 concentrate

*The transaction amount does not include consumption taxes, but the amount outstanding includes consumption taxes.

Transactions with Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited are conducted based on the contract concluded with The Coca-Cola Company and Coca-Cola (Japan) Company, Limited concerning the manufacture, sale of the Coca-Cola etc. and use of the Coca-Cola trademark.

End of file