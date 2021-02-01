Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Announcement of Completion of Share Transfer of Q'sai Co., Ltd. and Gain on The Sale of Shares

February 1, 2021 To whom it may concern Company Name Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Representative Calin Dragan, President and Represdntative Director (Code: 2579, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact Raymond Shelton, Executive Officer, Head of IR & Corporate Communications (Tel．03-6896-1707)

Announcement of Completion of Share Transfer of Q'sai Co., Ltd. and Gain on The Sale of Shares

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. ("the Company") announces that the transfer of all of the shares of the Company's consolidated subsidiary, Q'sai Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Prefecture; "Q'sai") to Q-Partners Co., Ltd., a company formed for this purchase led by investment funds in which Advantage Partners Inc. provides services, euglena Co., Ltd., and, Tokyo Century Corporation has been completed today, as stipulated in the announcement of "Notice of Selling of Shares of Q'sai Co., Ltd. and Gain on The Sale of Shares as well as Revision of Earnings Forecast" dated December 15, 2020.

Share transfer value was approximately 37.5 billion yen after deducting consolidated net debt from Q'sai's enterprise value of 42 billion yen. The Company expects to generate approximately 12 billion yen gain (before tax) as profit on the sale of shares in the first quarter of the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021.

