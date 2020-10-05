Log in
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.

(2579)
Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Announcement of Updated Full-Year 2020 Earnings Forecast

10/05/2020 | 03:15am EDT

October 5, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Name of company

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Representative

Representative Director & President Calin Dragan

(Code No. 2579, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Direct enquiries to

Head of Controllers Senior Group

Cordula Thomas

Division, Finance

(Tel. 03-6896-1707

Announcement of Updated Full-Year 2020 Earnings Forecast

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. (the "Company") announced an update to its full-year 2020 (January 1 to December 31, 2020) earnings forecast, which was previously withdrawn on May 13, 2020, as follows.

1. Revision of full-year forecast

Revision of full-year 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020) forecast

Net

Business

Operating

Net

Net income (loss)

Earnings (loss)

Income

Income

attributable to the

revenues

income

per share

(loss)

(loss)

owners of parent

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

Forecast as of May 13, 2020 (A)

Revised forecast announced today (B)

819,700

0

(9,700)

(7,000)

(7,000)

(39.03 Yen)

Difference (A-B)

Difference (%)

(Reference) Full-year 2019 results

914,783

15,042

(55,389)

(57,895)

(57,952)

(322.22 Yen)

*We have introduced "Business Income" as a measure of our underlying or recurring business performance after the adoption of IFRS. Business Income deducts cost of goods and SG&A from revenue, and includes other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature

2. Reason for revision

The Company previously withdrew its full-year 2020 earnings forecast on May 13, 2020 due to uncertainty in estimating the expected impact to full-year 2020 earnings amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The Company has been actively implementing various initiatives to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our business, while continuing to prioritize important transformational projects as part of our strategic business plan announced in August 2019.

The Company updated its full-year 2020 earnings forcast, reflecting year-to-date business pefromance and our best estimate of the rest-of-year outlook, based on the assumption that the COVID-19 situation does not materially worsen and therefore gradual recovery of consumer traffic continues, with no further intensification of the competitive environment. This reflects current mitigation efforts and cost savings as well as ongoing transformation initiatives that are part our mid- to long-term strategic business plan, including the impact of "Notice for the recording of other expenses (non-recurring) in conjunction with the implementation of voluntary retirement", details of which were separately disclosed today.

(Reference)

The company will host a webcast with sell-side analyst Q&A at 6:30pm today. The webcast will be available through our website at https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/ir/.

The Company will announce third-quarter 2020 results evening of Thursday, November 12, 2020 and will host a webcast earnings call at 1:30pm, Friday, November 13, 2020 (JST).

(End of document)

Supplemental information

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:14:03 UTC
