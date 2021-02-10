Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS)

This flash report is unaudited and the translation of the Japanese language version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.
Consolidated Financial Summary for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS)
February 10, 2021
Listed company name: Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
Listed stock exchanges: Tokyo
Code number: 2579
URL:https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/
Delegate: Title: Representative Director & President
Name: Calin Dragan
Contact: Title: Head of Finance Operations and Controllers Division, Finance, Name: Satoshi Kon Phone: +81-3-6896-1707
Expected date of general shareholders meeting: March 25, 2021
Expected date of the dividend payment: March 26, 2021
Expected date of submission of annual securities report: March 26, 2021 FY 2020 supplementary information: Yes
FY 2020 financial presentation: Yes
(Fractions of one million yen are rounded)
1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated financial results
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)
Revenue
Business Income
Operating loss
Net loss
Net loss attributable to owners of the parent
Total comprehensive loss
million yen 791,956 890,009
(11.0) (4.0)
million yen 169 11,447
(98.5) (50.8)
million yen
(11,722) (58,904)
－ －
million yen
(4,729) (57,895)
－ －
million yen
(4,715) (57,952)
－ －
million yen
(2,228) (52,108)
－ －
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Loss per share
Diluted earnings per share
Ratio of income to equity attributable to owners of the parent
Ratio of income before tax to total assets
Ratio of Operating income to net sales
(26.29) (322.22)
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Reference: Share of income (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method
Fiscal Year 2020: (245) million yen Fiscal Year 2019: 43 million yen *1. "Business Income (loss)" is a measure of our recurring business performance that is calculated as costs of goods and selling, general and administrative expenses are deducted from revenue, and other income and expenses are added and subtracted accordingly. .
2. In the fiscal year ending 31 December 2020, the Healthcare and Skincare business has been classified as a discontinued operation as a result of the decision to sell all shares in Q'sai held by the Company. As a result, revenue, business Income and operating loss for the previous financial year have been reclassified to the amounts for continuing operations excluding discontinued operations.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to parent owners
Ratio of equity attributable to parent owners
Equity attributable to owners of the parent per share
million yen 939,603 952,444
million yen 502,093 506,491
million yen 501,643 505,999
％ 53.4 53.1
yen 2,797.03 2,821.27
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
(3) Consolidated cash flows
Net cash from (used in)
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
million yen
43,716 42,629
million yen
(52,076) (68,308)
million yen
20,912 73,994
million yen
126,378 113,825
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
|
Total dividend payments （annual）
Dividend payout ratio (consolidated)
Ratio of dividends to net assets (consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Year ended
Dec. 31, 2019
Dec. 31, 2020
yen
－ －
yen
25.00 0.00
yen
－ －
yen
25.00 25.00
yen
50.00 25.00
million yen
8,968 4,484
Dec. 31, 2021
(forecast)
－
25.00
－
25.00
50.00
|
－
3. Forecast of consolidated financial results 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)Revenue
Business Income
Operating income
Net incomeNet income for the year attributable to owners of the parent
Earnings per share
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
million yen
yen
*There are many uncertainties related to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the new declaration of a state of emergency in Japan, the expected timing of a reduction in infection rates and a potential vaccine approval, and the impact on the market. Therefore, it is not possible to estimate and announce our full-year 2021 earnings forecast at this time. We will provide an update when we are able to estimate the impact to our outlook.
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period: : None
(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates:
1) Changes in accounting policies as required by IFRS: : None
2) Changes other than those in 1) above : None
3) Changes in accounting estimates : None
(3) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
1) Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares): FY 2020: 206,268,593 shares
FY 2019: 206,268,593 shares
2) Number of treasury shares: FY 2020: 26,920,298 shares FY 2019: 26,917,320 shares
-
3) The number of average shares outstanding: FY 2020: 179,349,902 shares
FY 2019: 179,852,114 shares
(Reference) Summary of the Non-consolidated Financial Results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)
(1) Non-consolidated financial results
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)
Operating revenue
Operating incomeRecurring income
Net income
Year ended
Dec. 31, 2020
million yen 19,202 26,517
(27.6) 155.6
million yen 14,831 21,730
(31.8) 278.9
million yen 14,345 20,273
(29.2) 288.1
million yen 15,742 20,702
%
Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share
|
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
|
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
|
|
|
Net assets
(excl. minority interests) per share
As of
Dec. 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
million yen 587,306 549,683
|
million yen 342,391 331,139
|
|
Reference: Net assets (excl. minority interests)
Fiscal Year 2020: 342,391 million yen Fiscal Year 2019: 331,139 million yen
* The consolidated financial summary is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountant or audit firm.
* Explanation regarding appropriate use of the forecast, other special instructions
Figures in the above forecast are based on information available to management at the time of issuance of this report, and the actual results may be changed due to a member of inherent uncertainties in the forecast. .
Furthermore, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. (1) Analysis of Operating Results (Outlook for 2020)" on page 4 for matters relating to performance forecasts.
Table of contents
1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. ………………………………………………………………………………………… 2
(1) Analysis of Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………… 2
(2) Analysis of Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………………………… 5
(3) Basic Policies for Income Distribution and Dividends for FY2020 and FY2021 ……………………………………… . 6
2. Basic Concept Concerning the Selection of Accounting Standards ………………………………………………………… . 6
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ……………………………………………………………………………… . 7
(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………… . 7
(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………… . 9
(Consolidated Statements of Income) …………………………………………………………………………………… 9
(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) ………………………………………………………………… . 10
(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ………………………………………………………………………… 11
(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………………………………… 13
(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………………………………… 15
(Notes Relating to Going Concern Assumption) ……………………………………………………………………… 15
(Changes in Accounting Policies) ……………………………………………………………………………………… 15
(Segment Information, etc.) …………………………………………………………………………………………… 15
(Per Share Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………………… .… 15
(Significant Subsequent Events) ………………………………………………………………………………………… 16
4. Others ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17
(1) Changes in Key Consolidated Management Indicators ………………………………………………………………… 17
(2) Officer Change …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 18
1