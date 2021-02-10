Log in
Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS)

02/10/2021 | 02:39am EST
This flash report is unaudited and the translation of the Japanese language version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Summary for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS)

February 10, 2021

Listed company name: Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Listed stock exchanges: Tokyo

Code number: 2579

URL:https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/

Delegate: Title: Representative Director & President

Name: Calin Dragan

Contact: Title: Head of Finance Operations and Controllers Division, Finance, Name: Satoshi Kon Phone: +81-3-6896-1707

Expected date of general shareholders meeting: March 25, 2021

Expected date of the dividend payment: March 26, 2021

Expected date of submission of annual securities report: March 26, 2021 FY 2020 supplementary information: Yes

FY 2020 financial presentation: Yes

(Fractions of one million yen are rounded)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated financial results

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)

Revenue

Business Income

Operating loss

Net loss

Net loss attributable to owners of the parent

Total comprehensive loss

million yen 791,956 890,009

(11.0) (4.0)

million yen 169 11,447

(98.5) (50.8)

million yen

(11,722) (58,904)

million yen

(4,729) (57,895)

million yen

(4,715) (57,952)

million yen

(2,228) (52,108)

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Loss per share

Diluted earnings per share

Ratio of income to equity attributable to owners of the parent

Ratio of income before tax to total assets

Ratio of Operating income to net sales

yen

(26.29) (322.22)

yen － －

(0.9) (10.7)

(1.3) (6.4)

(1.5) (6.6)

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Reference: Share of income (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

Fiscal Year 2020: (245) million yen Fiscal Year 2019: 43 million yen *1. "Business Income (loss)" is a measure of our recurring business performance that is calculated as costs of goods and selling, general and administrative expenses are deducted from revenue, and other income and expenses are added and subtracted accordingly. .

2. In the fiscal year ending 31 December 2020, the Healthcare and Skincare business has been classified as a discontinued operation as a result of the decision to sell all shares in Q'sai held by the Company. As a result, revenue, business Income and operating loss for the previous financial year have been reclassified to the amounts for continuing operations excluding discontinued operations.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to parent owners

Ratio of equity attributable to parent owners

Equity attributable to owners of the parent per share

million yen 939,603 952,444

million yen 502,093 506,491

million yen 501,643 505,999

53.4 53.1

yen 2,797.03 2,821.27

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash from (used in)

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

Operating activities

Investing activities

Financing activities

Year ended

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

million yen

43,716 42,629

million yen

(52,076) (68,308)

million yen

20,912 73,994

million yen

126,378 113,825

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

Total dividend payments annual

Dividend payout ratio (consolidated)

Ratio of dividends to net assets (consolidated)

(Record date)

1Q

2Q

3Q

Year-end

Annual

Year ended

Dec. 31, 2019

Dec. 31, 2020

yen

－ －

yen

25.00 0.00

yen

－ －

yen

25.00 25.00

yen

50.00 25.00

million yen

8,968 4,484

%

－ －

%

1.7 0.9

Dec. 31, 2021

(forecast)

25.00

25.00

50.00

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)Revenue

Business Income

Operating income

Net incomeNet income for the year attributable to owners of the parent

Earnings per share

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

*There are many uncertainties related to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the new declaration of a state of emergency in Japan, the expected timing of a reduction in infection rates and a potential vaccine approval, and the impact on the market. Therefore, it is not possible to estimate and announce our full-year 2021 earnings forecast at this time. We will provide an update when we are able to estimate the impact to our outlook.

Notes

  • (1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period: : None

  • (2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates:

    • 1) Changes in accounting policies as required by IFRS: : None

    • 2) Changes other than those in 1) above : None

    • 3) Changes in accounting estimates : None

(3) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

  • 1) Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares): FY 2020: 206,268,593 shares

    FY 2019: 206,268,593 shares

  • 2) Number of treasury shares: FY 2020: 26,920,298 shares FY 2019: 26,917,320 shares

  • 3) The number of average shares outstanding: FY 2020: 179,349,902 shares

    FY 2019: 179,852,114 shares

(Reference) Summary of the Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Non-consolidated financial results

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)

Operating revenue

Operating incomeRecurring income

Net income

Year ended

Dec. 31, 2020

million yen 19,202 26,517

%

(27.6) 155.6

million yen 14,831 21,730

%

(31.8) 278.9

million yen 14,345 20,273

%

(29.2) 288.1

million yen 15,742 20,702

%

(24.0) 371.0

Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

yen 87.77 115.11

yen

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Net assets (excl. minority interests) to total assets

Net assets

(excl. minority interests) per share

As of

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

million yen 587,306 549,683

million yen 342,391 331,139

% 58.3 60.2

yen 1,909.09 1,846.32

Reference: Net assets (excl. minority interests)

Fiscal Year 2020: 342,391 million yen Fiscal Year 2019: 331,139 million yen

* The consolidated financial summary is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountant or audit firm.

* Explanation regarding appropriate use of the forecast, other special instructions

Figures in the above forecast are based on information available to management at the time of issuance of this report, and the actual results may be changed due to a member of inherent uncertainties in the forecast. .

Furthermore, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. (1) Analysis of Operating Results (Outlook for 2020)" on page 4 for matters relating to performance forecasts.

Table of contents

Page

1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. ………………………………………………………………………………………… 2

(1) Analysis of Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………… 2

(2) Analysis of Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………………………… 5

(3) Basic Policies for Income Distribution and Dividends for FY2020 and FY2021 ……………………………………… . 6

2. Basic Concept Concerning the Selection of Accounting Standards ………………………………………………………… . 6

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ……………………………………………………………………………… . 7

(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………… . 7

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………… . 9

(Consolidated Statements of Income) …………………………………………………………………………………… 9

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) ………………………………………………………………… . 10

(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ………………………………………………………………………… 11

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………………………………… 13

(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………………………………… 15

(Notes Relating to Going Concern Assumption) ……………………………………………………………………… 15

(Changes in Accounting Policies) ……………………………………………………………………………………… 15

(Segment Information, etc.) …………………………………………………………………………………………… 15

(Per Share Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………………… .… 15

(Significant Subsequent Events) ………………………………………………………………………………………… 16

4. Others ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17

(1) Changes in Key Consolidated Management Indicators ………………………………………………………………… 17

(2) Officer Change …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 18

1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 10 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2021 07:38:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
