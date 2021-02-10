Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS)

This flash report is unaudited and the translation of the Japanese language version. In the event of any discrepancy, errors and/or omissions, the Japanese language version shall prevail.

Consolidated Financial Summary for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2020 (IFRS)

February 10, 2021

(Fractions of one million yen are rounded)

1. Consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated financial results

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)

Revenue Business Income Operating loss Net loss Net loss attributable to owners of the parent Total comprehensive loss million yen 791,956 890,009 ％ (11.0) (4.0) million yen 169 11,447 ％ (98.5) (50.8) million yen (11,722) (58,904) ％ － － million yen (4,729) (57,895) ％ － － million yen (4,715) (57,952) ％ － － million yen (2,228) (52,108) ％ － － Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019

Loss per share Diluted earnings per share Ratio of income to equity attributable to owners of the parent Ratio of income before tax to total assets Ratio of Operating income to net sales yen (26.29) (322.22) yen － － ％ (0.9) (10.7) ％ (1.3) (6.4) ％ (1.5) (6.6) Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Reference: Share of income (loss) of entities accounted for using equity method

Fiscal Year 2020: (245) million yen Fiscal Year 2019: 43 million yen *1. "Business Income (loss)" is a measure of our recurring business performance that is calculated as costs of goods and selling, general and administrative expenses are deducted from revenue, and other income and expenses are added and subtracted accordingly. .

2. In the fiscal year ending 31 December 2020, the Healthcare and Skincare business has been classified as a discontinued operation as a result of the decision to sell all shares in Q'sai held by the Company. As a result, revenue, business Income and operating loss for the previous financial year have been reclassified to the amounts for continuing operations excluding discontinued operations.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets Total equity Equity attributable to parent owners Ratio of equity attributable to parent owners Equity attributable to owners of the parent per share million yen 939,603 952,444 million yen 502,093 506,491 million yen 501,643 505,999 ％ 53.4 53.1 yen 2,797.03 2,821.27 Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019

(3) Consolidated cash flows

Net cash from (used in) Cash and cash equivalents at end of year Operating activities Investing activities Financing activities Year ended Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 million yen 43,716 42,629 million yen (52,076) (68,308) million yen 20,912 73,994 million yen 126,378 113,825 2. Dividends

Dividends per share Total dividend payments （annual） Dividend payout ratio (consolidated) Ratio of dividends to net assets (consolidated) (Record date) 1Q 2Q 3Q Year-end Annual Year ended Dec. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2020 yen － － yen 25.00 0.00 yen － － yen 25.00 25.00 yen 50.00 25.00 million yen 8,968 4,484 % － － % 1.7 0.9 Dec. 31, 2021 (forecast) － 25.00 － 25.00 50.00 －

3. Forecast of consolidated financial results 2021 (from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)Revenue

Business Income

Operating income

Net incomeNet income for the year attributable to owners of the parent

Earnings per share

*There are many uncertainties related to the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the new declaration of a state of emergency in Japan, the expected timing of a reduction in infection rates and a potential vaccine approval, and the impact on the market. Therefore, it is not possible to estimate and announce our full-year 2021 earnings forecast at this time. We will provide an update when we are able to estimate the impact to our outlook.

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period: : None

(2) Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates: 1) Changes in accounting policies as required by IFRS: : None 2) Changes other than those in 1) above : None 3) Changes in accounting estimates : None



(3) Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

1) Number of outstanding shares at the end of period (including treasury shares): FY 2020: 206,268,593 shares FY 2019: 206,268,593 shares

2) Number of treasury shares: FY 2020: 26,920,298 shares FY 2019: 26,917,320 shares

3) The number of average shares outstanding: FY 2020: 179,349,902 shares FY 2019: 179,852,114 shares

(Reference) Summary of the Non-consolidated Financial Results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

(1) Non-consolidated financial results

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)

Operating revenue

Operating incomeRecurring income

Net income

Year ended

Dec. 31, 2020

million yen 19,202 26,517

%

(27.6) 155.6

million yen 14,831 21,730

%

(31.8) 278.9

million yen 14,345 20,273

%

(29.2) 288.1

million yen 15,742 20,702

%

(24.0) 371.0

Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 yen 87.77 115.11 yen － －

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets Net assets Net assets (excl. minority interests) to total assets Net assets (excl. minority interests) per share As of Dec. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 million yen 587,306 549,683 million yen 342,391 331,139 % 58.3 60.2 yen 1,909.09 1,846.32

Reference: Net assets (excl. minority interests)

Fiscal Year 2020: 342,391 million yen Fiscal Year 2019: 331,139 million yen

* The consolidated financial summary is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountant or audit firm.

* Explanation regarding appropriate use of the forecast, other special instructions

Figures in the above forecast are based on information available to management at the time of issuance of this report, and the actual results may be changed due to a member of inherent uncertainties in the forecast. .

Furthermore, please refer to "1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. (1) Analysis of Operating Results (Outlook for 2020)" on page 4 for matters relating to performance forecasts.

Table of contents

Page

1. Overview of Operating Results, etc. ………………………………………………………………………………………… 2

(1) Analysis of Operating Results …………………………………………………………………………………………… 2

(2) Analysis of Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………………………… 5

(3) Basic Policies for Income Distribution and Dividends for FY2020 and FY2021 ……………………………………… . 6

2. Basic Concept Concerning the Selection of Accounting Standards ………………………………………………………… . 6

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ……………………………………………………………………………… . 7

(1) Consolidated Statement of Financial Position …………………………………………………………………………… . 7

(2) Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income ……………………………………………………… . 9

(Consolidated Statements of Income) …………………………………………………………………………………… 9

(Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income) ………………………………………………………………… . 10

(3) Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity ………………………………………………………………………… 11

(4) Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ………………………………………………………………………………… 13

(5) Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements …………………………………………………………………………… 15

(Notes Relating to Going Concern Assumption) ……………………………………………………………………… 15

(Changes in Accounting Policies) ……………………………………………………………………………………… 15

(Segment Information, etc.) …………………………………………………………………………………………… 15

(Per Share Information) ……………………………………………………………………………………………… .… 15

(Significant Subsequent Events) ………………………………………………………………………………………… 16

4. Others ………………………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 17

(1) Changes in Key Consolidated Management Indicators ………………………………………………………………… 17

(2) Officer Change …………………………………………………………………………………………………………… 18

1