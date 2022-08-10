Log in
    2579   JP3293200006

COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.

(2579)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-08-10 am EDT
1477.00 JPY   +0.75%
04:16aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS)
PU
07/08COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : joins the 30 by 30 Alliance for Biodiversity
PU
06/29COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS)

08/10/2022 | 04:16am EDT
This flash report is unaudited and the translation of the Japanese language version.

Consolidated Financial Summary for

the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2022 (IFRS)

August 10, 2022

Listed company name: Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Listed stock exchanges: Tokyo

Code number: 2579

URL: https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/

Delegate:

Title: Representative Director & President

Name: Calin Dragan

Contact:

Title: Head of Controllers Senior Group Division, Finance, Name: Ishikawa Tatsuhiro Phone: +81-3-6896-1707

Expected date of quarterly report submission: August 12, 2022

Schedule for dividends payment: September 1,2022

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results conference: Yes

(Fractions of one million yen are rounded off)

1. Consolidated financial results for the second quarter 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022)

  1. Consolidated financial results (year-to-date)

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)

Net income (loss)

Revenue

Business income (loss) Operating income

Net income (loss)

attributable to owners of Total comprehensive

the parent

income (loss)

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

2nd Quarter, 2022

375,948

1.8

(18,221)

(14,431)

(9,896)

(9,899)

(8,177)

2nd Quarter, 2021

369,309

(1.4)

(14,799)

(18,250)

(367)

(354)

3,136

Earnings (Loss) per share

Diluted earnings per share

yen

yen

2nd Quarter, 2022

(55.20)

2nd Quarter, 2021

(1.98)

*1."Business Income" is a measure of our recurring business performance that is calculated as costs of goods and selling, general and administrative expenses are deducted from revenue, and other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature are added and subtracted accordingly.

2. Net income and Net income attributable to owners of parent for second quarter 2021 results is a total of continuing operation and discontinued operation results.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to parent owners

Ratio of equity attributable to

parent owners

million yen

million yen

million yen

Jun. 30, 2022

841,250

479,136

479,002

56.9

Dec. 31, 2021

867,111

492,451

492,320

56.8

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY ended December, 2021

25.00

25.00

50.00

FY ending December, 2022

25.00

FY ending December 2022

25.00

50.00

(forecast)

Note: Revisions to the cash dividends forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Forecast for consolidated financial results 2022 (With January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)

Net income (loss)

Earnings per

Revenue

Business income (loss)

Operating income (loss)

Net income (loss)

attributable to owners of the

parent

share

million yen

million

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

yen

Full-year of 2022

819,700

4.3

(14,600)

(11,100)

(7,900)

(7,900)

(44.05)

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated operating results most recently announced: None

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period:

None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates:

1)

Changes in accounting policies as required by IFRS:

None

2)

Changes other than the accounting policies in 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

Yes

  • For details, please refer to "2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (5) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on page 14 of the attached materials.
    1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

1) The number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares):

2nd Quarter, June 2022:

206,268,593 shares

FY Ended December 2021:

206,268,593 shares

2) The number of treasury shares:

2nd Quarter, June 2022:

26,926,550 shares

FY Ended December 2021:

26,924,631 shares

3) The number of average shares outstanding:

2nd Quarter, June 2022:

179,343,239 shares

2nd Quarter, June 2021:

179,347,011 shares

  • The consolidated financial summary is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Explanation regarding appropriate use of the forecast, other special instructions

Figures in the above forecast are based on information available at the time of issuance of this report, and the actual results may be changed materially due to a number of inherent uncertainties in the forecast. Furthermore, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter (3) Qualitative Information on the Future Outlook, such as Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 5 for matters relating to performance forecasts.

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter .....................................................................................................

2

(1)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results.............................................................................................................

2

(2)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position ...........................................................................................................

5

(3)

Qualitative Information on the Future Outlook, such as Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results .............................................

5

2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ....................................................................................................................

6

(1)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position...............................................................................................................

6

(2)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.................................................................................

8

(3)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity...........................................................................................................

10

(4)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows......................................................................................................................

12

(5)

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...............................................................................................................

14

(Notes Relating to Going Concern Assumption) .............................................................................................................................

14

(Changes in Accounting Estimates) .................................................................................................................................................

14

(Segment Information) ....................................................................................................................................................................

14

1

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter

  1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. ("CCBJH," the "Company," or "we") announced second quarter results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022, to June 30, 2022).

In this year-to-date second quarter (January 1 to June 30, 2022, hereinafter referred to as "first half"), the domestic total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage industry is estimated to have grown by about 4% compared to the previous year on volume basis. This was due to an increase in demand from the recovery in traffic since the late-March when various government measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were eased, with the addition of the effects of the early end to the rainy season and the heat wave in late-June. However, the business environment remains uncertain and challenging due to changes in consumer purchasing behavior, continued severe competition, rising global commodity prices, and the rapid yen depreciation.

Under these circumstances, we have positioned 2022 as the "year of building a foundation for sustainable growth" and have been working to build a foundation for steady and sustainable growth and to promote further transformation. For commercial activities, we worked to grow sales volume and sales revenue by launching new products, responding to diversifying consumer needs, and executing effective campaigns to capture the recovery in traffic. In addition, as part of our margin focused pricing strategy, in May we implemented the price revision for large PET. In manufacturing and supply chain fields, while faced with the rising commodity prices, we worked to build a supply chain network that will serve as a foundation for sustainable growth. In July, the Akashi Mega DC, one of the largest automated distribution centers by storage and shipping capacity in Japan, began its operation on a large scale. In addition, we have strengthened coordination between the sales and supply chain areas by revamping the S&OP (Sales and Operations Planning) process and have worked to build a supply chain that can respond agilely to sudden changes in demand.

Activities to realize ESG targets based on creating shared value with society includes our work towards the increased use of sustainable materials in PET bottles and expanding label-less products. In the second quarter, as part of our efforts to achieve the Coca-Cola system's "2030 Packaging Vision," we worked with local governments and partner companies to establish a steady packaging collection and recycling scheme. We are also working on the pilot sales of shrink labels attached PET bottle products made from recycled PET bottle materials through chemical recycling.

Details for the first half earnings are as follows. Please also refer to our earnings presentation material posted on the Company IR website (https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/ir/library/presentation.php) to be used in our earnings conference call on Friday, August 12, 2022 at 1:30 PM (JST). Which will include details of the first half results and full year outlook. The earnings presentation audio will be available live and on demand as an audio webcast on our company website.

2

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

(Millions of yen, excluding sales volume)

First half (January 1 to June 30)

2021

2022

Change

(%)

Revenue

369,309

375,948

1.8

Sales volume (million cases)

217

224

4

Gross Profit

163,269

163,138

(0.1)

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

177,295

181,275

2.2

Other income (Recurring)

415

521

25.4

Other expenses (Recurring)

1,055

666

(36.9)

Investment income (loss) on equity method

(133)

61

Business Income (Loss)

(14,799)

(18,221)

Other income (Non-recurring)

4,601

6,658

44.7

Other expenses (Non-recurring)

8,053

2,868

(64.4)

Operating Income (Loss)

(18,250)

(14,431)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent

(354)

(9,899)

(Millions of yen, excluding sales volume)

(For reference) Q2 (April 1 to June 30)

2021

2022

Change

(%)

Revenue

200,909

207,095

3.1

Sales volume (million cases)

120

124

3

Gross Profit

89,108

91,127

2.3

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

91,869

96,383

4.9

Other income (Recurring)

216

223

3.2

Other expenses (Recurring)

664

478

(28.1)

Investment income on equity method

6

39

507.4

Business Income (Loss)

(3,202)

(5,472)

Other income (Non-recurring)

3,611

968

(73.2)

Other expenses (Non-recurring)

3,516

257

(92.7)

Operating Income (Loss)

(3,107)

(4,761)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent

(1,670)

(3,331)

Note: 1. "Business Income (Loss)" is a measure of our underlying or recurring business performance. Business Income (loss) deducts cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue, and includes other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature.

2. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent in 2021 is a total of continuing operation and discontinued operation results.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 10 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2022 08:15:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
