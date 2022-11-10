Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS)

*1. "Business Income" is a measure of our recurring business performance that is calculated as costs of goods and selling, general and administrative expenses are deducted from revenue, and other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature are added and subtracted accordingly.

The figures in the above forecast are based on information available at the time of issuance of this report, and the actual results may be changed materially due to a number of inherent uncertainties in the forecast. Furthermore, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter (3) Qualitative Information on the Future Outlook, such as Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 5 for matters relating to performance forecasts.

For details, please refer to "2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (4) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on page 12 of the attached materials.

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. ("CCBJH," the "Company," or "we") announced third quarter results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022).

In this year-to-date third quarter period (January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022), the total domestic nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage industry volume is estimated to have grown by 5% to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was due to continued recovery in the number of people returning to the streets of Japan since the lifting of restrictions on activities due to COVID and the heat wave contributing to volume growth. On the other hand, the business environment remained uncertain and challenging as the severe competitive environment continued and rising commodity prices as well as the rapid acceleration of the yen's depreciation impacted businesses and consumer behavior.

Under these circumstances, we have positioned 2022 as the "year of building a foundation for sustainable growth" and have been working to build a foundation for steady and sustainable growth and to promote further transformation. In commercial activities, we worked to grow sales volume and sales revenue by introducing new products, responding to diversifying consumer needs, and executing effective campaigns to capture opportunities for the recovery in traffic. In addition, as part of our profitability focused pricing strategy, we implemented price revisions for large PET in May and engaged in negotiations with customers on price revisions for small packages to be implemented from October 1. In manufacturing and supply chain fields, while faced with rising commodity prices, we have been building a supply chain that can flexibly respond to sudden changes in demand by revamping our Sales and Operations Planning process and leveraging our Saitama and Akashi Mega Distribution Centers, two of the largest automated distribution centers in Japan by storage and shipping capacities. Despite the sharp increases in demand with the recovery in traffic and the heat wave, these efforts have resulted in a stable supply of our products.

We are realizing ESG targets that are based on creating shared value with society. In the third quarter, we were awarded a Silver rating by the globally recognized EcoVadis sustainability survey for the second consecutive year. Moreover, aiming for greater sustainable materials used in PET bottles to realize a World Without Waste, we have been working on the design aspects of product packaging,and establishing a solid bottle collection and recycling scheme in collaboration with local governments and partner companies. In other areas, we are conserving water sources, donating our products to food banks and placing vending machines to support local communities.

Details for the year-to-date third quarter earnings are as follows. Please also refer to our earnings presentation material posted on the Company IR website (https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/ir/library/presentation.php) to be used in our earnings conference call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM (JST). These will include details of the results and full-year outlook. The earnings presentation audio will be available live and on demand as an audio webcast on our company website.

2