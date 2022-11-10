Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS)

Title: Head of Controllers Senior Group Division, Finance, Name: Ishikawa Tatsuhiro Phone: +81-800-919-0509
Expected date of quarterly report submission: November 11, 2022
Schedule for dividends payment: －
Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes
Holding of quarterly financial results conference: Yes
(Fractions of one million yen are rounded off)
1. Consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)
Consolidated financial results (year-to-date)
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)
Net income (loss)
Revenue
Business income (loss) Operating income
Net income (loss)
attributable to owners of Total comprehensive
the parent
income (loss)
million yen
％
million yen
％
million yen
％
million yen
％
million yen
％
million yen
％
3rd Quarter, 2022
612,321
3.9
(11,196)
－
(7,053)
－
(5,191)
－
(5,194)
－
(3,147)
－
3rd Quarter, 2021
589,531
(1.5)
(14,023)
－
(19,978)
－
(1,552)
－
(1,535)
－
2,428
－
Earnings (Loss) per share
Diluted earnings per share
yen
yen
3rd Quarter, 2022
(28.96)
－
3rd Quarter, 2021
(8.56)
－
*1. "Business Income" is a measure of our recurring business performance that is calculated as costs of goods and selling, general and administrative expenses are deducted from revenue, and other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature are added and subtracted accordingly.
2. Net income and Net income attributable to owners of parent for third quarter 2021 results is a total of continuing operation and discontinued operation results.
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Total equity
Equity attributable to parent owners
Ratio of equity attributable to
parent owners
million yen
million yen
million yen
％
Sep. 30, 2022
831,736
478,694
478,559
57.5
Dec. 31, 2021
867,111
492,451
492,320
56.8
2. Dividends
Dividends per share
First quarter
Second quarter
Third quarter
Fiscal year
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
FY ended December 2021
－
25.00
－
25.00
50.00
FY ending December 2022
－
25.00
－
FY ending December 2022
25.00
50.00
(forecast)
Note: Revisions to the cash dividends forecasts most recently announced: None
3. Forecast for consolidated financial results 2022 (With January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)
(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)
Net income (loss)
Earnings per
Revenue
Business income (loss)
Operating income (loss)
Net income (loss)
attributable to owners of the
parent
share
million yen
％
million
％
million yen
％
million yen
％
million yen
％
yen
yen
Full year of 2022
819,700
4.3
(14,600)
－
(11,100)
－
(7,900)
－
(7,900)
－
(44.05)
Note: Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated operating results most recently announced: None
Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period:
None
(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates:
1)
Changes in accounting policies as required by IFRS:
None
2)
Changes other than the accounting policies in 1) above:
None
3)
Changes in accounting estimates:
Yes
For details, please refer to "2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (4) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on page 12 of the attached materials.
Number of outstanding shares (common shares)
1) The number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares):
3rd Quarter, September 2022:
206,268,593 shares
FY Ended December 2021:
206,268,593 shares
2) The number of treasury shares:
3rd Quarter, September 2022:
26,927,411 shares
FY Ended December 2021:
26,924,631 shares
3) The number of average shares outstanding:
3rd Quarter, September 2022:
179,342,725 shares
3rd Quarter, September 2021:
179,346,486 shares
The consolidated financial summary is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountant or audit firm.
Explanation regarding appropriate use of the forecast, other special instructions
The figures in the above forecast are based on information available at the time of issuance of this report, and the actual results may be changed materially due to a number of inherent uncertainties in the forecast. Furthermore, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter (3) Qualitative Information on the Future Outlook, such as Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 5 for matters relating to performance forecasts.
Table of Contents
1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter .....................................................................................................
2
(1)
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results.............................................................................................................
2
(2)
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position ...........................................................................................................
5
(3)
Qualitative Information on the Future Outlook, such as Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results .............................................
5
2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ....................................................................................................................
6
(1)
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position...............................................................................................................
6
(2)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.................................................................................
8
(3)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity...........................................................................................................
10
(4)
Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...............................................................................................................
12
(Notes Relating to Going Concern Assumption) .............................................................................................................................
12
(Changes in Accounting Estimates) .................................................................................................................................................
1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter
Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. ("CCBJH," the "Company," or "we") announced third quarter results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022).
In this year-to-date third quarter period (January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022), the total domestic nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage industry volume is estimated to have grown by 5% to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was due to continued recovery in the number of people returning to the streets of Japan since the lifting of restrictions on activities due to COVID and the heat wave contributing to volume growth. On the other hand, the business environment remained uncertain and challenging as the severe competitive environment continued and rising commodity prices as well as the rapid acceleration of the yen's depreciation impacted businesses and consumer behavior.
Under these circumstances, we have positioned 2022 as the "year of building a foundation for sustainable growth" and have been working to build a foundation for steady and sustainable growth and to promote further transformation. In commercial activities, we worked to grow sales volume and sales revenue by introducing new products, responding to diversifying consumer needs, and executing effective campaigns to capture opportunities for the recovery in traffic. In addition, as part of our profitability focused pricing strategy, we implemented price revisions for large PET in May and engaged in negotiations with customers on price revisions for small packages to be implemented from October 1. In manufacturing and supply chain fields, while faced with rising commodity prices, we have been building a supply chain that can flexibly respond to sudden changes in demand by revamping our Sales and Operations Planning process and leveraging our Saitama and Akashi Mega Distribution Centers, two of the largest automated distribution centers in Japan by storage and shipping capacities. Despite the sharp increases in demand with the recovery in traffic and the heat wave, these efforts have resulted in a stable supply of our products.
We are realizing ESG targets that are based on creating shared value with society. In the third quarter, we were awarded a Silver rating by the globally recognized EcoVadis sustainability survey for the second consecutive year. Moreover, aiming for greater sustainable materials used in PET bottles to realize a World Without Waste, we have been working on the design aspects of product packaging,and establishing a solid bottle collection and recycling scheme in collaboration with local governments and partner companies. In other areas, we are conserving water sources, donating our products to food banks and placing vending machines to support local communities.
Details for the year-to-date third quarter earnings are as follows. Please also refer to our earnings presentation material posted on the Company IR website (https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/ir/library/presentation.php) to be used in our earnings conference call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM (JST). These will include details of the results and full-year outlook. The earnings presentation audio will be available live and on demand as an audio webcast on our company website.
2
Summary of Consolidated Financial Results
(Millions of yen, excluding sales volume)
Year-to-date Q3 (January 1 to September 30)
2021
2022
Change
(%)
Revenue
589,531
612,321
3.9
Sales volume (million cases)
351
367
5
Gross Profit
260,823
267,317
2.5
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
273,868
278,322
1.6
Other income (Recurring)
650
694
6.7
Other expenses (Recurring)
1,507
942
(37.5)
Investment income (loss) on equity method
(121)
57
－
Business Income (Loss)
(14,023)
(11,196)
－
Other income (Non-recurring)
5,584
7,438
33.2
Other expenses (Non-recurring)
11,539
3,295
(71.4)
Operating Income (Loss)
(19,978)
(7,053)
－
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent
(1,535)
(5,194)
－
(Millions of yen, excluding sales volume)
(For reference) Q3 (July 1 to September 30)
2021
2022
Change
(%)
Revenue
220,222
236,373
7.3
Sales volume (million cases)
134
143
7
Gross Profit
97,554
104,179
6.8
Selling, General & Administrative Expenses
96,574
97,047
0.5
Other income (Recurring)
235
173
(26.4)
Other expenses (Recurring)
452
276
(38.9)
Investment income on equity method
12
(4)
－
Business Income
776
7,025
805.6
Other income (Non-recurring)
982
780
(20.6)
Other expenses (Non-recurring)
3,486
426
(87.8)
Operating Income (Loss)
(1,728)
7,379
－
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent
(1,181)
4,705
－
Note: 1. "Business Income (Loss)" is a measure of our underlying or recurring business performance. Business Income (loss) deducts cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue, and includes other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature.
2. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent in 2021 is a total of continuing operation and discontinued operation results.
3
