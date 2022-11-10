Advanced search
    2579   JP3293200006

COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.

(2579)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-11-10 am EST
1359.00 JPY   +1.27%
02:47aCoca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS)
09/06Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer
08/12Transcript : Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 12, 2022
Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS)

11/10/2022 | 02:47am EST
This flash report is unaudited and the translation of the Japanese language version.

Consolidated Financial Summary for

the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS)

November 10, 2022

Listed company name: Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Listed stock exchanges: Tokyo

Code number: 2579

URL: https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/

Delegate:

Title: Representative Director & President

Name: Calin Dragan

Contact:

Title: Head of Controllers Senior Group Division, Finance, Name: Ishikawa Tatsuhiro Phone: +81-800-919-0509

Expected date of quarterly report submission: November 11, 2022

Schedule for dividends payment:

Preparation of supplementary materials on quarterly financial results: Yes

Holding of quarterly financial results conference: Yes

(Fractions of one million yen are rounded off)

1. Consolidated financial results for the third quarter 2022 (from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

  1. Consolidated financial results (year-to-date)

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)

Net income (loss)

Revenue

Business income (loss) Operating income

Net income (loss)

attributable to owners of Total comprehensive

the parent

income (loss)

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

3rd Quarter, 2022

612,321

3.9

(11,196)

(7,053)

(5,191)

(5,194)

(3,147)

3rd Quarter, 2021

589,531

(1.5)

(14,023)

(19,978)

(1,552)

(1,535)

2,428

Earnings (Loss) per share

Diluted earnings per share

yen

yen

3rd Quarter, 2022

(28.96)

3rd Quarter, 2021

(8.56)

*1. "Business Income" is a measure of our recurring business performance that is calculated as costs of goods and selling, general and administrative expenses are deducted from revenue, and other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature are added and subtracted accordingly.

2. Net income and Net income attributable to owners of parent for third quarter 2021 results is a total of continuing operation and discontinued operation results.

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Total equity

Equity attributable to parent owners

Ratio of equity attributable to

parent owners

million yen

million yen

million yen

Sep. 30, 2022

831,736

478,694

478,559

57.5

Dec. 31, 2021

867,111

492,451

492,320

56.8

2. Dividends

Dividends per share

First quarter

Second quarter

Third quarter

Fiscal year

Total

yen

yen

yen

yen

yen

FY ended December 2021

25.00

25.00

50.00

FY ending December 2022

25.00

FY ending December 2022

25.00

50.00

(forecast)

Note: Revisions to the cash dividends forecasts most recently announced: None

3. Forecast for consolidated financial results 2022 (With January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022)

(Percentages indicate changes over the same period in the prior fiscal year)

Net income (loss)

Earnings per

Revenue

Business income (loss)

Operating income (loss)

Net income (loss)

attributable to owners of the

parent

share

million yen

million

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

yen

Full year of 2022

819,700

4.3

(14,600)

(11,100)

(7,900)

(7,900)

(44.05)

Note: Revisions to the forecasts of consolidated operating results most recently announced: None

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiaries during the current period:

None

(2) Changes in accounting policies and changes in accounting estimates:

1)

Changes in accounting policies as required by IFRS:

None

2)

Changes other than the accounting policies in 1) above:

None

3)

Changes in accounting estimates:

Yes

  • For details, please refer to "2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (4) Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements (Changes in Accounting Estimates)" on page 12 of the attached materials.
    1. Number of outstanding shares (common shares)

1) The number of outstanding shares (including treasury shares):

3rd Quarter, September 2022:

206,268,593 shares

FY Ended December 2021:

206,268,593 shares

2) The number of treasury shares:

3rd Quarter, September 2022:

26,927,411 shares

FY Ended December 2021:

26,924,631 shares

3) The number of average shares outstanding:

3rd Quarter, September 2022:

179,342,725 shares

3rd Quarter, September 2021:

179,346,486 shares

  • The consolidated financial summary is not subject to quarterly review procedures conducted by certified public accountant or audit firm.
  • Explanation regarding appropriate use of the forecast, other special instructions

The figures in the above forecast are based on information available at the time of issuance of this report, and the actual results may be changed materially due to a number of inherent uncertainties in the forecast. Furthermore, please refer to "1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter (3) Qualitative Information on the Future Outlook, such as Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results" on page 5 for matters relating to performance forecasts.

Table of Contents

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter .....................................................................................................

2

(1)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results.............................................................................................................

2

(2)

Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Position ...........................................................................................................

5

(3)

Qualitative Information on the Future Outlook, such as Forecast of Consolidated Financial Results .............................................

5

2. Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes ....................................................................................................................

6

(1)

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position...............................................................................................................

6

(2)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income.................................................................................

8

(3)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity...........................................................................................................

10

(4)

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements ...............................................................................................................

12

(Notes Relating to Going Concern Assumption) .............................................................................................................................

12

(Changes in Accounting Estimates) .................................................................................................................................................

12

(Segment Information) ....................................................................................................................................................................

12

1

1. Qualitative Information on the Financial Summary for this Quarter

  1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Financial Results

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. ("CCBJH," the "Company," or "we") announced third quarter results for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (January 1, 2022, to September 30, 2022).

In this year-to-date third quarter period (January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022), the total domestic nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverage industry volume is estimated to have grown by 5% to the same period of the previous fiscal year. This was due to continued recovery in the number of people returning to the streets of Japan since the lifting of restrictions on activities due to COVID and the heat wave contributing to volume growth. On the other hand, the business environment remained uncertain and challenging as the severe competitive environment continued and rising commodity prices as well as the rapid acceleration of the yen's depreciation impacted businesses and consumer behavior.

Under these circumstances, we have positioned 2022 as the "year of building a foundation for sustainable growth" and have been working to build a foundation for steady and sustainable growth and to promote further transformation. In commercial activities, we worked to grow sales volume and sales revenue by introducing new products, responding to diversifying consumer needs, and executing effective campaigns to capture opportunities for the recovery in traffic. In addition, as part of our profitability focused pricing strategy, we implemented price revisions for large PET in May and engaged in negotiations with customers on price revisions for small packages to be implemented from October 1. In manufacturing and supply chain fields, while faced with rising commodity prices, we have been building a supply chain that can flexibly respond to sudden changes in demand by revamping our Sales and Operations Planning process and leveraging our Saitama and Akashi Mega Distribution Centers, two of the largest automated distribution centers in Japan by storage and shipping capacities. Despite the sharp increases in demand with the recovery in traffic and the heat wave, these efforts have resulted in a stable supply of our products.

We are realizing ESG targets that are based on creating shared value with society. In the third quarter, we were awarded a Silver rating by the globally recognized EcoVadis sustainability survey for the second consecutive year. Moreover, aiming for greater sustainable materials used in PET bottles to realize a World Without Waste, we have been working on the design aspects of product packaging,and establishing a solid bottle collection and recycling scheme in collaboration with local governments and partner companies. In other areas, we are conserving water sources, donating our products to food banks and placing vending machines to support local communities.

Details for the year-to-date third quarter earnings are as follows. Please also refer to our earnings presentation material posted on the Company IR website (https://en.ccbj-holdings.com/ir/library/presentation.php) to be used in our earnings conference call on Friday, November 11, 2022 at 1:30 PM (JST). These will include details of the results and full-year outlook. The earnings presentation audio will be available live and on demand as an audio webcast on our company website.

2

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results

(Millions of yen, excluding sales volume)

Year-to-date Q3 (January 1 to September 30)

2021

2022

Change

(%)

Revenue

589,531

612,321

3.9

Sales volume (million cases)

351

367

5

Gross Profit

260,823

267,317

2.5

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

273,868

278,322

1.6

Other income (Recurring)

650

694

6.7

Other expenses (Recurring)

1,507

942

(37.5)

Investment income (loss) on equity method

(121)

57

Business Income (Loss)

(14,023)

(11,196)

Other income (Non-recurring)

5,584

7,438

33.2

Other expenses (Non-recurring)

11,539

3,295

(71.4)

Operating Income (Loss)

(19,978)

(7,053)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent

(1,535)

(5,194)

(Millions of yen, excluding sales volume)

(For reference) Q3 (July 1 to September 30)

2021

2022

Change

(%)

Revenue

220,222

236,373

7.3

Sales volume (million cases)

134

143

7

Gross Profit

97,554

104,179

6.8

Selling, General & Administrative Expenses

96,574

97,047

0.5

Other income (Recurring)

235

173

(26.4)

Other expenses (Recurring)

452

276

(38.9)

Investment income on equity method

12

(4)

Business Income

776

7,025

805.6

Other income (Non-recurring)

982

780

(20.6)

Other expenses (Non-recurring)

3,486

426

(87.8)

Operating Income (Loss)

(1,728)

7,379

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of the Parent

(1,181)

4,705

Note: 1. "Business Income (Loss)" is a measure of our underlying or recurring business performance. Business Income (loss) deducts cost of sales and selling, general and administrative expenses from revenue, and includes other income and expenses which we believe are recurring in nature.

2. Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Owners of Parent in 2021 is a total of continuing operation and discontinued operation results.

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 10 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2022 07:46:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
