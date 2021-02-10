Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Differences between Forecasts and Actual Financial Results

February 10, 2021

To whom it may concern:

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Head of Finance Operations and Controllers Division, Finance,

Satoshi Kon

(Tel. 03-6896-1707）

Differences between Forecasts and Actual Financial Results

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. (the "Company") announced the differences between the forecasts announced on December 15, 2020 for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2020 and the actual results announced today.

1.

Differences between forecasts and actual results for the full rear of fiscal 2020 (from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020)

Revenue Business income Operating Income (loss) Net Income (loss) Net income (loss) attributable to the owners of parent Earnings (loss) per share Previous forecast (A) million yen 794,500 million yen (3,600) million yen (13,300) million yen (9,400) million yen (7,000) (39.03 Yen) Actual (B) 791,956 169 (11,722) (4,729) (4,715) (26.29 Yen) Difference (A-B) (2,544) 3,769 1,578 4,671 2,285 Difference (%) (0.3) － － － － (Reference) Full-year 2019 results 890,009 11,447 (58,904) (57,895) (57,952) (322.22 Yen)

*1 Business Income (loss)" is a measure of our recurring business performance that is calculated as costs of goods and selling, general and administrative expenses are deducted from revenue, and other income and expenses are added and subtracted accordingly.

*2 In the fiscal year ending 31 December 2020, the Healthcare and Skincare business has been classified as a discontinued operation as a result of the decision to sell all shares in Q'sai held by the Company. As a result, revenue, business Income and operating loss for the previous financial year have been reclassified to the amounts for continuing operations excluding discontinued operations.

2.

Reasons for the differences

The Company has been actively implementing various initiatives to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our business, focused on the core beverage business, by accelerating business transformation and executing various cost saving initiatives. Such efforts resulted in business income, operating income, net income and net income attributable to the owners of parent exceeding the forecasts announced on December 15, 2020.

(Reference)

The Company will host a webcast earnings call at 1:30pm, Friday, February 12, 2021 (JST).

