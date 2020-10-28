Log in
Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Kyoto Plant launched the production of special lemon sour “Lemon-dou”

10/28/2020 | 01:16am EDT

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. Kyoto Plant launched the production of special lemon sour 'Lemon-dou'

Oct. 26,2020

News Release

October 26, 2020

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Introduction of new manufacturing equipment for alcohol drinks for further stable supply system

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President Calin Dragan; hereafter 'CCBJI') started today the production of special lemon sour 'Lemon-dou' at its Kyoto Plant (Kumiyama-cho, Kuse-gun, Kyoto).

Kyoto Plant will be the second plant for in-house production of Lemon-dou after Saitama Plant (Yoshimi-machi, Hiki-gun, Saitama Prefecture) and will supply the products in western Japan. With the introduction of new manufacturing equipment for alcohol products (liquor production license gained in September 2020), Kyoto Plant is capable of producing 72 million bottles (3 million cases) of Lemon-dou per year and also shortens the transport distance to local bases for optimal logistics.

Released in October last year across our entire commercial area, Lemon-dou is a series of lemon sour drinks prepared by 'pre-blending method' in which grated whole lemons are soaked in liquor in advance in pursuit of the creation of delicious flavors at specialty restaurants. In the first half of this year (January-June), as many as 4.22 million cases of Lemon-dou were shipped and enjoyed by many people.

With the launch of production at Kyoto Plant, we will ensure further stable manufacturing and supply of Lemon-dou in the future. We are also committed to enhancing a supply system that continuously satisfies customer demand and delivers safe and secure Coca-Cola products to everyone in the community.

【Kyoto Plant 'Lemon-dou' production line overview】

■Name: Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. Kyoto Plant

■Location: 12 Taishinarami, Kumiyama-cho, Kuse-gun, Kyoto

■ Name: Line 6

■ Start of production: October 26, 2020

■ Production capacity: 1,000 bottles per minute (350ml can)

■ Production items: Lemon-do (Hachimitsu Lemon 3%, Teiban Lemon 5%, Shio Lemon 7%, Oni Lemon 9%' )

■ Investment amount: Approx. 700 million yen

【About Lemon-dou】

・May 28, 2018: Released in Kyushu prior to nation-wide rollout

　* The series originally started with Hachimitsu Lemon 3%, Teiban Lemon 5%, and Shio Lemon 7%.

　* The products were manufactured at Nihon Kajitsu Kougyou Co., Ltd. (Yamaguchi City, Yamaguchi Prefecture)

・ February 18, 2019: Oni Lemon (9%) was released.

・September 13, 2019: In-house production of Lemon-dou started at Saitama Plant (Yoshimi-machi, Hiki-gun, Saitama Prefecture)

　* Obtained a liquor production license for the first time in the Coca-Cola system worldwide.

・October 28, 2019: Lemon-dou was released in our entire commercial area.

・October 26, 2020: Obtained a liquor production license, and started Lemon-dou production at Kyoto Plant.

・October 28, 2020: 1st anniversary of Lemon-dou since the release in our entire commercial area

Please see here for the PDF version.

*Please note that the information contained in this news release is as of the date of release. Some information may have changed since then.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2020 05:14:00 UTC

