Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Makes CDP's A List for Climate Change and A- List for Water Security

Dec 13, 2022

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. has been recognized as an A List company, the highest rating, for Climate Change and an A- List company, the leadership level, for Water Security in the annual corporate survey on sustainability conducted by the international non-profit organization CDP.

CDP's annual corporate survey on sustainability serves as the global standard for corporate environmental information disclosure. CDP reviews companies' initiatives in environmental areas, and evaluates their environmental activities with scores ranging from A to D-. The CCBJH Group believes that the results of its initiatives in the following areas were comprehensively evaluated this year. In 2022, CDP surveyed over 10,000 companies, and selected 283 companies worldwide, including 74 Japanese companies, for their Climate Change A List.

■ Initiatives toward water security

In 2020, water-related issues were regarded as one of the priorities to be addressed in the Sustainability Framework developed by the Coca-Cola System in Japan. In response to this, the CCBJH Group is promoting various initiatives and aiming to reduce water use by 30% by 2030 (※1) and sustain 200% water source replenishment by 2025 (※1) as set out in its own non-financial goals, the CSV Goals. (※1: Vs. 2015) Also, Coca-Cola announced its global framework for the 2030 Water Security Strategy in March 2021. The new strategy focuses on the conservation of sustainable water resources through regional water replenishment, the introduction of stricter policies, and the responsible use of water in businesses and communities.

Having introduced production lines with the latest technology, the CCBJH Group's plants monitor and improve its manufacturing processes and facilities on a daily basis, work to reduce water consumption, and recycle used water. Furthermore, in order to return the same amount of water used for manufacturing products at the plants into nature, the CCBJH Group partners with communities and local governments and promotes the activities that enhance the sustainable water source replenishment capability.

■ Initiatives toward climate change

The CCBJH Group is working to reduce CO2 emissions in its business activities, such as the development and provision of eco-friendly products, as a measure to combat climate change, one of the key themes set out in its CSV Goals. The CCBJH Group defined its environmental goals in October 2021, aiming to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in Scopes 1 and 2 (emissions from plants, offices, and energy use) by 50% (※2) and Scope 3 (emissions from material processing, vending machines, etc.) by 30% (※2) by 2030. The Coca-Cola System in Japan will continue making efforts to reduce GHG emissions in Scopes 1, 2 and 3, and will actively contribute to the achievement of the Japanese government's GHG emission reduction target (a 46% reduction in emissions in FY2030 compared to FY2013). (※2: Vs. 2013)

CCBJH will remain committed to working toward solving social issues through its business activities, contributing to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in the CCBJH Group's business areas, and aiming to realize a sustainable society.

About CDP

CDP is a non-governmental organization (NGO) managed by a British charitable organization that operates a global information disclosure system to help investors, companies, countries, regions, and cities manage their own environmental impacts. Founded in 2000 and now working with more than 680 investors with assets of over $130 trillion USD, CDP has pioneered the use of capital markets and corporate procurement to motivate companies to disclose their environmental impacts, reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, and conserve water resources and forests. In 2022, nearly 20,000 organizations worldwide, including over 18,700 companies, equivalent to half of the world's market capitalization, and over 1,100 cities, states, and regions, will be disclosing data through CDP.

CDP is fully TCFD-compliant and maintains the world's largest environmental database. CDP scores are widely used to facilitate decision-making on investment and procurement for a zero-carbon, sustainable, and resilient economy.

https://cdp.net/en

List of Companies on the 2022 CDP A List

https://www.cdp.net/en/companies/companies-scores

Sustainability Initiatives of Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings

https://www.ccbji.co.jp/csv/

Please note that the information contained in news releases is current as of the date of release. Certain information may have changed since the date of release.