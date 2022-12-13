Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding Personnel Change

News Release
December 13, 2022
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.
Notice Regarding Personnel Change
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. today announced the following new assignment.
Personnel change (Effective January 1, 2023)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
|
|
Executive Officer, Executive Business
|
Executive Officer, Executive Business
|
|
Manager, and
|
Manager, and
|
Maki Kado
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Inc.
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Inc.
|
Executive Officer and Chief Business
|
Executive Officer and CTO (Chief
|
|
Management & Sustainability Officer, and
|
Transformation Officer)
|
|
Coca-Cola Customer Marketing Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
Representative Director and Vice President
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
