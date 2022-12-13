Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2579   JP3293200006

COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.

(2579)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00 2022-12-13 am EST
1474.00 JPY   +0.96%
02:08aCoca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding Personnel Change
PU
11/10Transcript : Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
11/10Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Consolidated Financial Summary for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022 (IFRS)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding Personnel Change

12/13/2022 | 02:08am EST
News Release

December 13, 2022

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Notice Regarding Personnel Change

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. today announced the following new assignment.

Personnel change (Effective January 1, 2023)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Executive Officer, Executive Business

Executive Officer, Executive Business

Manager, and

Manager, and

Maki Kado

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Inc.

Executive Officer and Chief Business

Executive Officer and CTO (Chief

Management & Sustainability Officer, and

Transformation Officer)

Coca-Cola Customer Marketing Co., Ltd.

Representative Director and Vice President

End

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:04:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
