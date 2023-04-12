Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2579   JP3293200006

COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.

(2579)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:49:06 2023-04-12 am EDT
1421.00 JPY   +0.64%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding Personnel Change of Executive Officer

04/12/2023 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

April 12, 2023

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Notice Regarding Personnel Change of Executive Officer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. today announced the following new appointment.

Personnel change (Effective April 1, 2023)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Executive Officer, Executive Business

Executive Officer, Executive Business

Manager, and

Manager, and

Maki Kado

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Inc.

Executive Officer and Chief Business

Executive Officer and Chief Business

Management & Sustainability Officer, and

Management & Sustainability Officer, and

Coca-Cola Customer Marketing Co., Ltd.

Coca-Cola Customer Marketing Co., Ltd.

Representative Director and President

Representative Director and Vice President

End

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:09:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 843 B 6 306 M 6 306 M
Net income 2023 -4 470 M -33,5 M -33,5 M
Net Debt 2023 77 578 M 581 M 581 M
P/E ratio 2023 -56,6x
Yield 2023 3,54%
Capitalization 253 B 1 895 M 1 895 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 14 484
Free-Float 58,8%
Chart COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 412,00 JPY
Average target price 1 438,33 JPY
Spread / Average Target 1,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calin Dragan President & Representative Director
Bjorn Ivar Ulgenes Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Hiroshi Yoshioka Independent Outside Director
Hiroko Wada Independent Outside Director
Celso Guiotoko Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-1.39%1 900
PEPSICO, INC.1.41%252 324
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC5.93%26 748
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.21.79%17 368
OSOTSPA5.31%2 598
A.G. BARR P.L.C.-4.69%698
