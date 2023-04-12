Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice Regarding Personnel Change of Executive Officer

News Release
April 12, 2023
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.
Notice Regarding Personnel Change of Executive Officer
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. today announced the following new appointment.
Personnel change (Effective April 1, 2023)
|
Name
|
New Position
|
Current Position
|
|
|
|
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
|
|
Executive Officer, Executive Business
|
Executive Officer, Executive Business
|
|
Manager, and
|
Manager, and
|
Maki Kado
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Inc.
|
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan, Inc.
|
Executive Officer and Chief Business
|
Executive Officer and Chief Business
|
|
Management & Sustainability Officer, and
|
Management & Sustainability Officer, and
|
|
Coca-Cola Customer Marketing Co., Ltd.
|
Coca-Cola Customer Marketing Co., Ltd.
|
|
Representative Director and President
|
Representative Director and Vice President
|
|
|
|
|
|
End
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 04:09:09 UTC.