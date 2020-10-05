Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice for the recording of other expenses (Non-recurring) in conjunction with the implementation of voluntary retirement

Log in
10/05/2020 | 03:15am EDT

October 5, 2020

To whom it may concern,

Company name

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Representative

Representative

Calin Dragan

Director & President

(Code No. 2579, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

For inquiries

Executive Officer

Raymond Shelton

Head of IR &

Corporate

Communications

Tel.(03) 6896-1707

Notice for the recording of Other expenses (Non-recurring) in conjunction with the implementation of voluntary retirement

We are currently in the process of fundamental business transformation to return to a growth trajectory in line with our mid-term business plan we announced in August 2019 for the period up to 2024. We regard the beginning year of the plan, 2020, as the year of reset and transformation and place priority on the restructuring of cost structure and corporate culture and also focus on customer-oriented investments for growth, while further accelerating the transformation to respond to the rapidly changing business environment.

As part of these efforts, we have been implementing various organizational transformation. We have recently carried out organizational transformation of commercial organization and vending business operations as well as streamlining indirect functions, and implemented a voluntary retirement as below to offer career options for our employees.

The costs and expenses that will arise from these voluntary retirement are expected to be recorded cumulatively in an amount of 7.6 billion yen as the "Special retirement bonus and re-employment support cost" in the "Other expenses (Non-recurring)" for the year-to-date third quarter results of the fiscal year ending December 2020.

1. Overview of Voluntary Retirement

  1. Applicable employees: Our group companies' permanent employees who have served for over one year and are subject to transfer due to the organizational changes, etc.
  2. Expected number of applicable employees: Approx. 900
  3. Date of retirement: By the end of December 2020
  1. Preferential treatment: Additional amount to the regular retirement bonus, and re-employment support via agencies

2. Future outlook

These expenses are included in the full-year 2020forecast announced separately today, as "Announcement of Updated Full-Year 2020 Earnings Forecast".

End

