Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice for the recording of other expenses (Non-recurring) in conjunction with the implementation of voluntary retirement

October 5, 2020 To whom it may concern, Company name Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Representative Representative Calin Dragan Director & President (Code No. 2579, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) For inquiries Executive Officer Raymond Shelton Head of IR & Corporate Communications （Tel.(03) 6896-1707）

Notice for the recording of Other expenses (Non-recurring) in conjunction with the implementation of voluntary retirement

We are currently in the process of fundamental business transformation to return to a growth trajectory in line with our mid-term business plan we announced in August 2019 for the period up to 2024. We regard the beginning year of the plan, 2020, as the year of reset and transformation and place priority on the restructuring of cost structure and corporate culture and also focus on customer-oriented investments for growth, while further accelerating the transformation to respond to the rapidly changing business environment.

As part of these efforts, we have been implementing various organizational transformation. We have recently carried out organizational transformation of commercial organization and vending business operations as well as streamlining indirect functions, and implemented a voluntary retirement as below to offer career options for our employees.

The costs and expenses that will arise from these voluntary retirement are expected to be recorded cumulatively in an amount of 7.6 billion yen as the "Special retirement bonus and re-employment support cost" in the "Other expenses (Non-recurring)" for the year-to-date third quarter results of the fiscal year ending December 2020.

1. Overview of Voluntary Retirement