Jun 30, 2023

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. today announced price revisions for certain products, effective for shipments from October 1, 2023.

The cost of conducting business activities has continued to rise against a backdrop of soaring raw material and energy prices worldwide along with the yen's depreciation.

Under these circumstances, we have made the utmost efforts in our business activities to improve production and operational efficiency, and to reduce cost. Despite such efforts, market conditions make it difficult to continue absorbing the impact of increased costs through our corporate efforts alone.

In response to this situation, we have decided to further implement price revisions for certain products. We will continue our efforts to improve efficiency and reduce costs through corporate efforts. We are committed to continuously providing our customers and consumers with high-quality products and services. We thank you for your understanding in this matter.

1.Product packages subject to the price revision

Large PET bottles

Other PET bottles (Coca-Cola 700ml PET, Georgia Fukami Baisen Zeitaku Black 950ml PET and others)

2.Revision rate

Manufacturer's suggested retail prices revised by +5～16% / 10～30 yen (per bottle)

3.Revision date

October 1, 2023 *based on shipments

※Please note that the information contained in news releases is current as of the date of release. Certain information may have changed since the date of release.