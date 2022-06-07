Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2579   JP3293200006

COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.

(2579)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  06/07 02:00:00 am EDT
1454.00 JPY   +0.41%
03:12aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Notice of Price Revisions of Products for Individual Consumption and Other Packages
PU
05/27COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Completes Akashi Mega DC with Japan's Largest Storage and Shipping Capacities and Stars Operation in July
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice of Price Revisions of Products for Individual Consumption and Other Packages

06/07/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Jun 07, 2022
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. today announced price revisions of products for packages for individual consumption and others (excluding some products), effective for shipments from October 1, 2022.

Currently, the cost of doing business activities is on an upward trend against the backdrop of soaring raw material and energy prices worldwide. Under these circumstances, we have made the utmost efforts throughout our business activities to improve production and operational efficiencies and reduce expenses. In May, we also implemented price revisions for large PET bottle products ahead of the industry. However, this trend of rising costs is expected to continue, making it impossible to absorb the impact on business through corporate efforts alone.

In response to this situation, we have decided to implement price revisions for packages for individual consumption as it is unavoidable following the price revisions for large PET products. We are committed to continuously providing our customers and consumers with safe, secure, and high value-added products and services. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.

1. Product packages subject to the price revision

＜Beverage＞Packages for individual consumption (PET bottles, bottle cans) and others *Excluding some products

＜Alcoholic beverage＞Canned products and others *Excluding some products

2. Revision rate

Manufacturer's suggested retail prices revised by +6%～18%　

3. Revision date

October 1, 2022 *Based on shipments

4. Target channels

All channels

※Please note that the information contained in news releases is current as of the date of release. Certain information may have changed since the date of release.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. published this content on 07 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2022 07:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.
03:12aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Notice of Price Revisions of Products for Individual Consumptio..
PU
05/27COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Completes Akashi Mega DC with Japan's Largest Storage and Shipp..
PU
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
05/12Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Provides Dividend Guidance for the Second Quarte..
CI
05/12Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Full Year 202..
CI
04/13COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Endorses GX League Basic Concept
PU
04/01COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : holds 2022 Entrance Ceremony
PU
03/28COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Matters Related to Controlling Shareholders, etc.
PU
03/16COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : will donate products to food bank organizations in collaboratio..
PU
03/03COCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : to endorse the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosu..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 816 B 6 196 M 6 196 M
Net income 2022 -8 585 M -65,2 M -65,2 M
Net Debt 2022 101 B 765 M 765 M
P/E ratio 2022 -35,2x
Yield 2022 3,45%
Capitalization 260 B 1 972 M 1 972 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,44x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 15 083
Free-Float 58,7%
Chart COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 1 448,00 JPY
Average target price 1 527,78 JPY
Spread / Average Target 5,51%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Calin Dragan President & Representative Director
Bjorn Ivar Ulgenes Senior Executive Officer & GM-Finance
Hiroshi Yoshioka Independent Outside Director
Hiroko Wada Independent Outside Director
Celso Guiotoko Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.9.70%1 972
PEPSICO, INC.-4.70%228 889
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-9.26%24 999
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC3.40%24 791
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.74%11 941
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.73%3 012