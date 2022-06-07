Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : Notice of Price Revisions of Products for Individual Consumption and Other Packages

Jun 07, 2022

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. today announced price revisions of products for packages for individual consumption and others (excluding some products), effective for shipments from October 1, 2022.

Currently, the cost of doing business activities is on an upward trend against the backdrop of soaring raw material and energy prices worldwide. Under these circumstances, we have made the utmost efforts throughout our business activities to improve production and operational efficiencies and reduce expenses. In May, we also implemented price revisions for large PET bottle products ahead of the industry. However, this trend of rising costs is expected to continue, making it impossible to absorb the impact on business through corporate efforts alone.

In response to this situation, we have decided to implement price revisions for packages for individual consumption as it is unavoidable following the price revisions for large PET products. We are committed to continuously providing our customers and consumers with safe, secure, and high value-added products and services. We appreciate your understanding in this matter.

1. Product packages subject to the price revision

＜Beverage＞Packages for individual consumption (PET bottles, bottle cans) and others *Excluding some products

＜Alcoholic beverage＞Canned products and others *Excluding some products

2. Revision rate

Manufacturer's suggested retail prices revised by +6%～18%

3. Revision date

October 1, 2022 *Based on shipments

4. Target channels

All channels

※Please note that the information contained in news releases is current as of the date of release. Certain information may have changed since the date of release.