Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : launches transboundary training in nextgeneration leaders development program, “Coca-Cola University Japan”

Jun 29, 2021

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President Calin Dragan; hereafter 'CCBJI') launched a transboundary training program, 'community revitalization project,' as part of the next-generation leaders development program 'Coca-Cola University Japan (CCUJ)' (hereafter 'CCUJ') (*1) with the aim to develop leaders that can drive the organization in an ever-changing business environment.



The purpose of this new transboundary training is to provide an opportunity for our employees participating in CCUJ, university students selected through open recruitment, and visionary leaders aiming to create and transform society in local communities to work together to address difficult social issues facing the region so that they may think about their aspirations and meaning of work. Five days of hands-on training were conducted online which included creating a business plan for solving issues and presenting proposals, etc. based on the theme, 'How do we grasp social issues and what should we do to develop local communities as sustainable regions?' with the cooperation of companies located in Ehime and Ishikawa prefectures. Through interactions in the training, we hope that the leaders driving transformation are inspired by students and visionary business leaders of their generation in the community, to obtain a broader perspective and a higher vision, and to feel that they also have an impact on others, so that the experience encourages leadership development.

We will continue to propel initiatives for talent and organizational development to deliver value to all, based on our mission to deliver happy moments to everyone while creating value.

(*1) Coca-Cola University Japan (CCUJ) CCUJ was established in July 2020 for the purpose of developing next-generation leaders that drive transformation and the Coca-Cola system by understanding and practicing our mission, vision, and values represented by the company's corporate philosophy, 'Paint it RED, mirai o nurikaero!' It' objective is to nurture leaders that drive transformation toward sustainable growth based on a strong motive that 'business as usual is not an option,' and to improve the value of the Coca-Cola system.



