Coca Cola Bottlers Japan : to endorse the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and join the TCFD Consortium

Mar 03, 2022

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc.

Coca-Cola Bottlers Japan Holdings Inc. (Headquarters in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & President Calin Dragan) endorses the recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD*1) and has joined the TCFD Consortium*2, a forum for discussion among the supporting firms and financial institutions.

As part of its sustainability framework, our group has identified nine key issues, including "Greenhouse gas emission" and "Renewable energy," within the three platforms of "Inclusion" "Communities," and "Resources". We believe that sustainable growth requires balancing the reduction of environmental impact with business growth. The CCBJH Group aim to contribute to the mitigation of climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions across our entire business, including in the procurement of materials, production, logistics/transportation, and sales, in order to "reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% (Scope1&2) by 2030","reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30% (Scope3) by 2030", as stated in its own non-financial goals, the CSV Goals.

In line with the TCFD's recommendations, we will analyze the financial impact of climate change-related risks and opportunities, and consider measures to address them, and strive to disclose more substantial information. The CCBJH Group will continue to make efforts in solving social issues through its business activities and aim to realize a sustainable society.

■*1: What is TCFD?

The Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures, or TCFD, was founded by the Financial Stability Board (FSB) at the request of G20. TCFD recommends companies to disclose their "climate-related risks", "governance", "strategies", "risk management", and "metrics and targets".

■*2: What is TCFD Consortium?

The TCFD Consortium was established as a forum for the companies and financial institutions, who support the TCFD's recommendations, to jointly promote their efforts and discuss companies' effective information disclosure and financial institutions' use of such information for making appropriate investment decisions.

