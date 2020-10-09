Log in
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend

10/09/2020

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the fourth quarter of 2020 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on November 6, 2020 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on October 23, 2020.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coke Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For 118 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and deliver beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors to 66 million consumers in territories spanning 14 states and the District of Columbia.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coke Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coke Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Kimberly Kuo
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs,
Communications and Communities
704-557-4584

Investor Contact:
Scott Anthony
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
704-557-4633

–Enjoy Coca-Cola–

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 0,42%
Capitalization 2 253 M 2 253 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 -
Capi. / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 15 850
Free-Float 35,8%
Chart COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC.
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 240,33 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers
NameTitle
J. Frank Harrison Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
David Michael Katz President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Scott Anthony Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon Allred Decker Independent Director
John W. Murrey Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC.-15.39%2 253
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-8.83%216 748
KEURIG DR PEPPER-0.86%40 387
SUNTORY BEVERAGE & FOOD LIMITED-11.99%11 513
TINGYI (CAYMAN ISLANDS) HOLDING CORP.5.41%10 102
COCA-COLA HBC AG-23.72%9 210
