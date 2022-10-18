Advanced search
    COKE   US1910981026

COCA-COLA CONSOLIDATED, INC.

(COKE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-18 pm EDT
444.69 USD   +0.83%
04:11pCoca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Results
GL
04:10pCoca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Results
AQ
10/13Coca-Cola Consolidated Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.25 a Share, Payable Nov. 10 to Shareholders of Record Oct. 27
MT
Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. To Release Third Quarter and First Nine Months 2022 Results

10/18/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) will issue a news release after the market closes on November 1, 2022 to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 and the first nine months of fiscal 2022.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 120 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to approximately 60 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE”. More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com. Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

–Enjoy Coca-Cola–

Media Contact:
Kimberly Kuo
Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability
704-557-4584

Investor Contact:
Scott Anthony
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
704-557-4633


