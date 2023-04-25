Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1Q Sales Rose

By Christian Moess Laursen

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC said Tuesday that its revenue rose 12% in the first quarter of 2023 on strong demand in Europe.

The London-listed bottling company said that revenue rose to 4.15 billion euros ($4.59 billion) in the quarter, as sales in Europe rose 12% to EUR3.15 billion on good in-market execution and strong underlying demand.

Looking ahead, the company guides for revenue growth between 6% and 8%, an around 8% growth of cost of sales per unit case, 6% to 7% growth to operating profit and free-cash flow of at least EUR1.6 billion.

"We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth and solid free-cash flow, and I am pleased to confidently reaffirm our full-year guidance for 2023, despite a dynamic outlook," Chief Executive Damian Gammell said.

The company said it has declared first-half interim dividend a share of EUR0.67.

