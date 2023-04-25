Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:09:19 2023-04-25 am EDT
56.40 EUR    0.00%
03:04aWhitbread profit soars on rebound in demand
AN
02:55aCoca-Cola Europacific Partners 1Q Sales Rose
DJ
02:38aCoca Cola Europacific Partners : 2023 Q1 Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 1Q Sales Rose

04/25/2023 | 02:55am EDT
By Christian Moess Laursen


Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC said Tuesday that its revenue rose 12% in the first quarter of 2023 on strong demand in Europe.

The London-listed bottling company said that revenue rose to 4.15 billion euros ($4.59 billion) in the quarter, as sales in Europe rose 12% to EUR3.15 billion on good in-market execution and strong underlying demand.

Looking ahead, the company guides for revenue growth between 6% and 8%, an around 8% growth of cost of sales per unit case, 6% to 7% growth to operating profit and free-cash flow of at least EUR1.6 billion.

"We remain focused on driving profitable revenue growth and solid free-cash flow, and I am pleased to confidently reaffirm our full-year guidance for 2023, despite a dynamic outlook," Chief Executive Damian Gammell said.

The company said it has declared first-half interim dividend a share of EUR0.67.


Write to Christian Moess Laursen at christian.moess@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-25-23 0254ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC 0.00% 56.4 Real-time Quote.9.62%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -0.16% 63.95 Delayed Quote.0.69%
Financials
Sales 2023 18 327 M 20 207 M 20 207 M
Net income 2023 1 579 M 1 740 M 1 740 M
Net Debt 2023 9 690 M 10 684 M 10 684 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,4x
Yield 2023 3,16%
Capitalization 25 846 M 28 496 M 28 496 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,94x
EV / Sales 2024 1,83x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 56,40 €
Average target price 60,70 €
Spread / Average Target 7,63%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC9.62%28 496
PEPSICO, INC.2.68%255 368
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.24.75%17 450
OSOTSPA-0.88%2 399
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.0.63%1 931
A.G. BARR P.L.C.-5.25%700
