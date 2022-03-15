Coca Cola Europacific Partners : 2021 Integrated Report
03/15/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
FURTHER
TOGETHER
2021 INTEGRATED REPORT AND FORM20-F
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS - ONE OF THE WORLD'S LEADING CONSUMER GOODS COMPANIES.
MAKING, MOVING AND SELLING SOME OF THE WORLD'S MOST LOVED BRANDS.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Registered in England & Wales, Company number 0971735
Contents
Strategic Report
2 Performance indicators
Conversation with our Chairman and CEO
Our portfolio
What we do and how we do it
Our operations
Our stakeholders
Section 172(1) statement from the Directors
Our strategy
Succeeding in a changing landscape
Sustainability - Action on
20 Sustainability governance framework
21 Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)
Our people
Operating with integrity
Principal risks
Viability statement
Non-financialinformation statement
Business and financial review
Governance and Directors' Report
Chairman's introduction
Board of Directors
Directors' biographies
Senior management
Corporate governance report
Nomination Committee Chairman's letter
Nomination Committee report
Audit Committee Chairman's letter
Audit Committee report
Directors' remuneration report
92 Statement from the Remuneration Committee Chairman
94 Overview of remuneration policy
95 Remuneration at a glance
96 Annual report on remuneration
Directors' report
Directors' responsibilities statement
Financial Statements
Independent Auditor's reports
Consolidated financial statements
Notes to the consolidated financial statements
Company financial statements
Notes to the Company financial statements
Other Information
195 Risk factors
203 Other Group information
Form 20-F table of cross references
Exhibits
Glossary
Useful addresses
Forward-lookingstatements
Our purpose
REFRESH EUROPE, THE PACIFIC
AND INDONESIA - GREAT BEVERAGES,
GREAT SERVICES, GREAT PEOPLE.
DONE SUSTAINABLY FOR A BETTER
SHARED FUTURE.
Solid track record of delivery and execution
Leading portfolio of products and brands within a large and growing category
Even stronger strategic relationship with The Coca-Cola Company
Leading sustainability agenda
Performance indicators
Financial
Data legend
Europe (€m)
2020 2021
API (€m)
2020 2021
*Due to the significance of the Coca-Cola Amatil (CCL) acquisition during the year, revenue, comparable operating profit and ROIC have been presented on a pro forma basis to provide investors with relevant information about the combined Group. Refer to Business and Financial Review onpages50-63 for a reconciliation of our IFRS reported results to the pro forma financial information and non-GAAP performance measures.
Keyhighlight
+7.5%
pro forma comparable
Fx neutral revenue
Revenue on a pro forma comparable basis*
€14.8bn
The revenue increase was driven by a 4.5% increase in pro forma comparable volume, reflecting the reopening of the away from home channel and increased consumer mobility given the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Solid trading in the home channel continued, benefitting from increased at home occasions as well as continued growth in online grocery.
Pro forma comparable
Fx neutral revenue per unit case grew by 3.0%, reflecting positive pack and channel mix following the reopenings in the away from home channel, positive brand mix and favourable underlying rate.
Europe (€m)
€10,606m
€11,584m
API (€m)
€2,929m
Operating profit on a pro forma comparable basis*
€1.9bn
Pro forma comparable operating profit increased by 26.0%, reflecting the increased revenue. This increase in topline growth was moderated by an increase in variable expenses given higher volumes, as well as commodity inflation and higher concentrate costs. This was partially offset by structural efficiencies from Europe's Accelerate Competitiveness and API's Fighting Fit programmes, as well as combination benefits and our continuous efforts on discretionary spend optimisation.
Europe (€m)
€1,194m
€1,500m
API (€m)
€301m
€386m
Diluted earnings per share (EPS) on a comparable basis*
€2.83
Comparable diluted EPS increased by 57% driven by the increase in comparable operating profit.
Free cash flow*
€1.5bn
Despite the challenging backdrop and continued investments in our portfolio, people, sustainability initiatives and digital capabilities, we generated nearly €1.5 billion of free cash flow. This highlights the strength of our free cash flow generation, supported
by our disciplined capital expenditure and working capital improvement initiatives.
Pro forma return on invested capital (ROIC)* (%)
8.0%
ROIC remains a high priority for us and we will continue to focus on driving profitable revenue growth, capital efficiencies and creating value from the Acquisition of CCL.
€3,235m
CONTINUED
Sustainability
Data legend
Europe
2020 2021
API(A)
2020 2021
For more about our sustainability commitments and progress, see pages 18-36
Key
AU Australia
ID Indonesia
NZ New Zealand
The acquisition of API completed on 10 May 2021. The API sustainability metrics are presented on a full year basis for 2021 and 2020 to allow for better period over period comparability.
Our baseline year is 2019, following the approval of our new science based GHG emissions reduction target in 2020, in line with SBTi guidance. To analyse progress over a longer period, we also disclose a 2010 baseline year.
2020 data has been restated due to more accurate data becoming available.
This covers all products including water, juice and dairy, excluding products that contain alcohol.
This excludes the amount of water used for the production of products that contain alcohol.
Safety
Total incident rate (number per 100 full time equivalent employees)
Europe
1.16
1.11
API
0.88
0.75
When it comes to our people, suppliers, contractors and visitors, safety is vitally important. Tragically, we saw four employee fatalities during 2021; one in Belgium and three in Indonesia. The incidents were investigated with the local authorities and we continue to improve our safety procedures to prevent recurrence.
We are working towards world class safety standards and our Health, Safety and Mental Wellbeing policy ensures we are working to adopt best practices. We aim to reduce our total incident rate to below 1 by 2025.
GHG emissions
GHG emissions reduction across our value chain(B)
Europe(C)
Versus 2010
38.1
38.9
Versus 2019
11.4
12.4
We take seriously the responsibility to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, to mitigate climate change and to protect the future of our planet.
In Europe, we have a clear ambition to reduce our GHG emissions across our entire value chain by 30% by 2030 (versus 2019) and to reach net zero GHG emissions by 2040. Our GHG emissions reduction target is approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) as being in line with
a 1.5°C reduction pathway.
In 2022, we will set a new science based emissions reduction target, including our API territories.
Sugar reduction
sugar reduction in our soft drinks since 2015
Europe
15.3
17.9
API(D)
11.2
AU
14.9
AU
17.2
ID
20.9
ID
9.3
NZ
13.4
NZ
Concern about the health consequences of obesity, particularly among young people, is increasing. Health authorities, such as the World Health Organisation, and international governments are introducing regulations to control sugar consumption.
Together with The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC) and other franchisors, we are committed to meeting consumers' demands for a greater variety of drinks, including low and no calorie options. We will do this by reformulating our recipes and by providing greater choice, with and without sugar.
Water
Water use ratio (litres of water/ litre of product produced)
Europe
1.57
1.58
API(E)
1.84
1.75
Water is an essential resource for our business. It is the main ingredient in many of our products and is also essential for our manufacturing processes, and for the agricultural ingredients we depend upon.
Climate change is altering weather patterns around the world, causing water shortages and droughts in some areas and floods in others.
We are committed to addressing these challenges by reducing our own water consumption on a continual basis and protecting local water sources in partnership with local communities.
Packaging - Recycled plastic
% of PET used that is rPET Europe
41.3
52.9
API
58.2
AU
59.8
AU
39.2
NZ
42.3
NZ
Extreme waste and pollution, particularly plastic and packaging waste, is a global issue. Packaging represents approximately 40% of our total value chain carbon footprint and we are taking action to drive down the carbon footprint of packaging as part of our path to achieving zero waste and net zero GHG emissions.
We aim to achieve this through the key pillars of our packaging strategy: removing unnecessary packaging; innovating in refillable and dispensed solutions; achieving 100% collection so that packaging can be recycled and reused; and by increasing the recycled content of our packaging.
