Coca Cola Europacific Partners : 2021 Integrated Report

Financial Data legend Europe (€m) 2020 2021 API (€m) 2020 2021 *Due to the significance of the Coca-Cola Amatil (CCL) acquisition during the year, revenue, comparable operating profit and ROIC have been presented on a pro forma basis to provide investors with relevant information about the combined Group. Refer to Business and Financial Review on pages 50-63 for a reconciliation of our IFRS reported results to the pro forma financial information and non-GAAP performance measures. Key highlight +7.5% pro forma comparable Fx neutral revenue

Revenue on a pro forma comparable basis* €14.8bn The revenue increase was driven by a 4.5% increase in pro forma comparable volume, reflecting the reopening of the away from home channel and increased consumer mobility given the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. Solid trading in the home channel continued, benefitting from increased at home occasions as well as continued growth in online grocery. Pro forma comparable Fx neutral revenue per unit case grew by 3.0%, reflecting positive pack and channel mix following the reopenings in the away from home channel, positive brand mix and favourable underlying rate. Europe (€m) €10,606m €11,584m API (€m) €2,929m

Operating profit on a pro forma comparable basis* €1.9bn Pro forma comparable operating profit increased by 26.0%, reflecting the increased revenue. This increase in topline growth was moderated by an increase in variable expenses given higher volumes, as well as commodity inflation and higher concentrate costs. This was partially offset by structural efficiencies from Europe's Accelerate Competitiveness and API's Fighting Fit programmes, as well as combination benefits and our continuous efforts on discretionary spend optimisation. Europe (€m) €1,194m €1,500m API (€m) €301m €386m

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) on a comparable basis* €2.83 Comparable diluted EPS increased by 57% driven by the increase in comparable operating profit.

Free cash flow* €1.5bn Despite the challenging backdrop and continued investments in our portfolio, people, sustainability initiatives and digital capabilities, we generated nearly €1.5 billion of free cash flow. This highlights the strength of our free cash flow generation, supported by our disciplined capital expenditure and working capital improvement initiatives.