Coca-Cola Europacific Partners 2021 Revenue, Pretax Profit Grew

02/16/2022 | 02:44am EST
By Kyle Morris


Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC said Wednesday that revenue and pretax profit rose on year in 2021 amid strong performance in a challenging environment and the acquisition and integration of Coca-Cola Amatil.

The London-listed bottling company said pretax profit for the year was 1.38 billion euros ($1.57 billion) compared with EUR695 million a year earlier.

Revenue for the period was EUR13.76 billion compared with EUR10.61 billion.

The company's dividend per share was EUR1.40. It said it will revert to two interim dividends starting in 2022.

Comparable revenue growth for 2022 is expected at 6%-8%, with pro forma comparable operating profit growth of 6%-9%, it said.


Write to Kyle Morris at kyle.morris@dowjones.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-22 0243ET

