Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-10-12 am EDT
46.96 EUR   +1.95%
03:12pCoca Cola Europacific Partners : BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge
PU
10/11Is capitulation coming?
MS
10/11Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrari, Meta, Boeing...
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola Europacific Partners : BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge

10/12/2022 | 03:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Back BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Date of transaction11 oct 2022
  • Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
  • Issuing institutionCoca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
  • Place of residenceUxbridge
Previous result
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares317.480,00 Number of voting rights413.319,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel Number of shares10.673.895,00 Number of voting rights13.494.288,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference Number of shares371.125,00 Number of voting rights424.635,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang Total holding2,49 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,34 % Indirectly potential0,15 %
Stemrecht Total holding3,14 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,95 % Indirectly potential0,18 %

Date last update: 12 October 2022

Share information
Share on:Share this

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2022 19:11:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
03:12pCoca Cola Europacific Partners : BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxb..
PU
10/11Is capitulation coming?
MS
10/11Analyst recommendations: Coca-Cola, Constellation Brands, Ferrar..
MS
10/05COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC : Threshold crossi..
CO
10/04Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Halfjaarlijkse financiële verslaggeving
PU
10/03Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Manag..
PU
09/30COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC : Monthly statemen..
CO
09/29MarketScreener's World Press Review : September 29, ..
MS
09/28Coca Cola Europacific Partners : BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxb..
PU
09/27COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC : Threshold crossi..
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 16 796 M 16 331 M 16 331 M
Net income 2022 1 432 M 1 392 M 1 392 M
Net Debt 2022 10 599 M 10 306 M 10 306 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,2x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 21 455 M 20 814 M 20 861 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,91x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 46,06 €
Average target price 58,09 €
Spread / Average Target 26,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-6.15%20 461
PEPSICO, INC.-6.40%224 359
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-20.49%21 445
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.36%12 473
OSOTSPA-24.82%2 028
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.4.77%1 702