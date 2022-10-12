Coca Cola Europacific Partners : BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge
BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 11 oct 2022
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Place of residence Uxbridge
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares317.480,00
Number of voting rights413.319,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Gewoon aandeel
Number of shares10.673.895,00
Number of voting rights13.494.288,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Contract for difference
Number of shares371.125,00
Number of voting rights424.635,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
Kapitaalbelang
Total holding2,49 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,34 %
Indirectly potential0,15 %
Stemrecht
Total holding3,14 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,95 %
Indirectly potential0,18 %
Date last update: 12 October 2022
Share information
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 11 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Sales 2022
16 796 M
16 331 M
16 331 M
Net income 2022
1 432 M
1 392 M
1 392 M
Net Debt 2022
10 599 M
10 306 M
10 306 M
P/E ratio 2022
15,2x
Yield 2022
3,52%
Capitalization
21 455 M
20 814 M
20 861 M
EV / Sales 2022
1,91x
EV / Sales 2023
1,78x
Nbr of Employees
22 000
Free-Float
63,3%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
14
Last Close Price
46,06 €
Average target price
58,09 €
Spread / Average Target
26,1%
