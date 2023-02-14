Coca Cola Europacific Partners : BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction 13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notify BlackRock Inc.
Issuing institution Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Place of residence Uxbridge
Distribution in numbers
Type of share
Number of shares
Number of voting rights
Capital interest
Voting rights
Manner of disposal
Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares113.313,00
Number of voting rights231.913,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
Number of shares10.685.503,00
Number of voting rights13.699.938,00
Capital interestReëel
Voting rightsReëel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference
Number of shares120.615,00
Number of voting rights120.615,00
Capital interestPotentieel
Voting rightsPotentieel
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type
Total holding
Directly real
Directly potential
Indirectly real
Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang
Total holding2,39 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real2,34 %
Indirectly potential0,05 %
TypeStemrecht
Total holding3,07 %
Directly real0,00 %
Directly potential0,00 %
Indirectly real3,00 %
Indirectly potential0,08 %
Date last update: 14 February 2023
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:03 UTC.
