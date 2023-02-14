Advanced search
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
2023-02-14
52.30 EUR   +0.77%
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge
PU
10:44aUK earnings, trading statements calendar - next 7 days
AN
06:56aInflation is back (on the calendar)
MS
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge

02/14/2023
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCoca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Place of residenceUxbridge
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares113.313,00 Number of voting rights231.913,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares10.685.503,00 Number of voting rights13.699.938,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares120.615,00 Number of voting rights120.615,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,39 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,34 % Indirectly potential0,05 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,07 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,00 % Indirectly potential0,08 %

Date last update: 14 February 2023

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 17 128 M 18 384 M 18 384 M
Net income 2022 1 436 M 1 541 M 1 541 M
Net Debt 2022 10 584 M 11 359 M 11 359 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 3,19%
Capitalization 23 907 M 25 660 M 25 660 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,01x
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 63,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 51,90 €
Average target price 59,32 €
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC0.87%25 425
PEPSICO, INC.-2.47%244 834
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.3.65%27 901
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.4.83%14 950
OSOTSPA0.88%2 508
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-9.26%1 761