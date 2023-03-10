Advanced search
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:16 2023-03-10 am EST
51.15 EUR   -0.49%
03/03Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Oferta Pública de Distribuição de ações reservada a trabalhadores da Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC - Documento Informativo (redigido em língua inglesa)
PU
03/02EU Watchdog Closes Preliminary Antitrust Probe Into Coca-Cola, Bottlers
MT
03/01Nordea's ESG funds have little thirst for Coke, Pepsi
RE
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge

03/10/2023 | 03:15pm EST
BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge
BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction09 mar 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCoca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Place of residenceUxbridge
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares120.272,00 Number of voting rights120.272,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares11.214.860,00 Number of voting rights14.252.582,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares6.000,00 Number of voting rights6.000,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,48 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real2,45 % Indirectly potential0,03 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding3,15 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real3,12 % Indirectly potential0,03 %

Date last update: 10 March 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 09 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2023 20:14:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 17 128 M 18 268 M 18 268 M
Net income 2022 1 436 M 1 531 M 1 531 M
Net Debt 2022 10 584 M 11 288 M 11 288 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 23 385 M 24 942 M 24 942 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,98x
EV / Sales 2023 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 63,3%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 51,40 €
Average target price 59,62 €
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC-0.10%24 857
PEPSICO, INC.-4.18%236 612
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.25%29 783
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.69%16 212
OSOTSPA15.04%2 811
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.-0.28%1 885