Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. The company makes, moves and sells some of the world's most loved brands - serving 600 million consumers and helping 1.75 million customers across 29 countries grow. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc combines the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers it serves and communities it supports.