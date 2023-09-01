BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge
BlackRock Inc. - Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc - Uxbridge
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction31 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionCoca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Place of residenceUxbridge
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares1.858.579,00
|Number of voting rights2.756.249,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares290,00
|Number of voting rights290,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares0,00
|Number of voting rights649.038,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(Aperio Group, LLC)
|Settlement
|Type of shareContract for difference
|Number of shares6.957,00
|Number of voting rights6.957,00
|Capital interestPotentieel
|Voting rightsPotentieel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management, LLC)
|SettlementIn contanten
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares234.425,00
|Number of voting rights235.170,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares27.587,00
|Number of voting rights80.799,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares27.152,00
|Number of voting rights1.157.639,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management, LLC)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares15.617,00
|Number of voting rights82.895,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares919,00
|Number of voting rights919,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Capital Management, Inc.)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares188.507,00
|Number of voting rights188.507,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors, LLC)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares6.381,00
|Number of voting rights353.072,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares1.892.675,00
|Number of voting rights1.938.017,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares0,00
|Number of voting rights2.529,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock (Singapore) Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares1.880,00
|Number of voting rights13.316,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares3.516.547,00
|Number of voting rights3.516.547,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Fund Advisors)
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares2.889.387,00
|Number of voting rights2.929.668,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited)
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,32 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real2,32 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding3,03 %
|Directly real0,00 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real3,03 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 01 September 2023
Disclaimer
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 31 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 19:36:06 UTC.