  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/31 11:35:21 am EDT
49.74 EUR   -0.48%
02:31pCOCA COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS : CCEP launches its 2021 Sustainability Stakeholder Report
PU
05/27COCA COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS : Results of 2022 AGM
PU
05/27COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC : Press Release
CO
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : CCEP launches its 2021 Sustainability Stakeholder Report

05/31/2022 | 02:31pm EDT
2021 also saw further external recognition of CCEP's action on sustainability; including listings on CDP's prestigious 'A' list for climate and water stewardship and on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - for the sixth consecutive year. CCEP was also included on the Financial Times-Statista list of Europe's Climate Leaders, and the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the second year running.

Following the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil in May 2021, CCEP is updating its sustainability action plan, for publication later in 2022, with renewed commitments to take action on sustainability, incorporating its markets in API.

The release of the Sustainability Stakeholder Report follows the recent publication of CCEP's 2021 integrated report which outlines progress on our sustainability commitments alongside our annual financial performance.

The Sustainability Stakeholder Report is available online on CCEP's website and can be accessed here.

CCEP's sustainability commitments are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 18:30:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 16 393 M 17 674 M 17 674 M
Net income 2022 1 401 M 1 511 M 1 511 M
Net Debt 2022 10 965 M 11 822 M 11 822 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,1x
Yield 2022 3,22%
Capitalization 22 830 M 24 493 M 24 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
EV / Sales 2023 1,95x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 44,2%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 49,98 €
Average target price 56,08 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC1.83%24 615
PEPSICO, INC.-1.12%237 504
FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-5.98%25 848
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.8.61%12 502
OSOTSPA PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED2.19%3 084
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.6.21%1 972