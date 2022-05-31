Coca Cola Europacific Partners : CCEP launches its 2021 Sustainability Stakeholder Report

2021 also saw further external recognition of CCEP's action on sustainability; including listings on CDP's prestigious 'A' list for climate and water stewardship and on the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) - for the sixth consecutive year. CCEP was also included on the Financial Times-Statista list of Europe's Climate Leaders, and the 2022 Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for the second year running.

Following the acquisition of Coca-Cola Amatil in May 2021, CCEP is updating its sustainability action plan, for publication later in 2022, with renewed commitments to take action on sustainability, incorporating its markets in API.

The release of the Sustainability Stakeholder Report follows the recent publication of CCEP's 2021 integrated report which outlines progress on our sustainability commitments alongside our annual financial performance.

CCEP's sustainability commitments are aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.