The governance framework of the Company is set out in its Articles of Association (Articles) and the Shareholders' Agreement. These provide a high level framework for the Company's affairs, governance and relationship with its stakeholders and its shareholders. The Articles, Shareholders' Agreement and information about the governance framework are available on the Company's website at www.cocacolaep.com/about-us/governance. The governance arrangements of CCEP were approved by the free float shareholders of the Company.

Why does CCEP voluntarily apply the UK Corporate Governance Code?

As a company with a standard listing, we are not obliged to comply with the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code(the Code), but do so voluntarily, within the constraints of the Shareholders' Agreement and our Articles.

We have chosen to comply with the Code where possible and explain areas of non-compliance to demonstrate our commitment to good governance as an integral part of our culture. Save as set out below, CCEP comply with the Code.

Which provisions of the Code has CCEP not complied with and why?

The instances where CCEP's practices vary from the principles and provisions of the Code are set out below.