Coca Cola Europacific Partners : John Galvin to become General Manager for CCEP Germany

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has today announced that John Galvin will become General Manager for CCEP in Germany in June 2022.



John is currently Vice President Sales & Marketing for Germany having joined the business in 2019. Prior to this, John led Coca-Cola Icecek's business in Pakistan having begun his career with Guinness. He has held sales and marketing roles across Europe and Asia and brings a huge amount of experience in the beverages sector to CCEP.

During his time with the company John has successfully built customer relationships, steering the commercial business in Germany through the pandemic.

John succeeds Frank Molthan, who will join CCEP's Supervisory Board in Germany. Frank has been General Manager for CCEP Germany since 2016, and has worked in the Coca-Cola system for over 30 years.