Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notice of 2023 AGM

In line with CCEP's Articles of Association ("Articles"), all other Directors (with the exception of the Chairman) will stand for re-election at the AGM. The Board considers that each of the Directors standing for election and re-election will or will continue to make a strong contribution to the Board and its Committees through their skills and experience and have sufficient time to commit to CCEP. Further information can be found in their biographies on pages 14 to 22 of this Notice.

At the conclusion of this year's AGM, subject to the election and re-election of the Directors (with such re-election being recommended by the Board as set out below), your Board will comprise a Chairman, an executive Director, nine independent Non-executive Directors and six Non-independent Directors.

Directors Remuneration Policy - Resolution 2

The Company's current remuneration policy was approved by Shareholders at the annual general meeting in 2020 and has not been amended since. The Remuneration Committee has reviewed the current remuneration policy and recommended some minor changes, which are set out in the proposed Directors' Remuneration Policy on pages 122 to 129 of the 2022 Integrated Report (the "Directors' Remuneration Policy"). The Remuneration Committee and the Board believe the proposed Director's Remuneration Policy is appropriate and continues to align executive directors' remuneration with the interests and expectation of Shareholders. We are therefore seeking your approval of the proposed Directors' Remuneration Policy at the AGM. An explanation of the reasons for this proposal is set out in the Explanatory Notes to Resolution 2 in Part II of this Notice.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Long Term Incentive Plan - Resolution 25

During the AGM, we are seeking Shareholder approval on a voluntary basis (and as a matter of best corporate governance practice) in order to implement a new long term incentive plan ("LTIP"). The new LTIP will replace the Company's existing LTIP. No material changes to the operation of the plan are proposed but the Company is taking the opportunity, alongside the renewal of the Directors' Remuneration Policy this year (see Resolution 2), to update the rules. This process will ensure that the LTIP rules reflect latest market and best practice, and will support operation of the LTIP over its 10-year lifespan. The Explanatory Notes to Resolution 25 are set out in Part II and a summary of the new LTIP is set out in Part V of this Notice.

Rule 9 waiver granted by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers (the "Panel") in favour of Olive Partners, S.A. ("Olive") - Resolution 24

As with previous years, CCEP has applied to the Panel for a waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code to permit the buyback authorities proposed under Resolutions 28 and 29 to be exercised without obliging Olive to make a general offer to Shareholders. The Takeover Code is administered by the Panel and applies to CCEP as a UK public company. The Panel is the UK body which provides a framework for takeovers in the UK and ensures fair and equal treatment of shareholders in relation to takeovers. Accordingly, the Panel was consulted at an early stage regarding the waiver of Rule 9 of the Takeover Code. The Panel has reviewed Resolution 24 (Waiver of mandatory offer provisions set out in Rule 9 of the Takeover Code) and has agreed, subject to the approval of the Shareholders other than Olive or any concert party of Olive ("Independent Shareholders"), to waive the requirement for Olive and any person acting in concert with Olive to make a general offer to all Shareholders where such an obligation would arise as a result of purchases by CCEP of up to 45,826,533 of its own ordinary shares of €0.01 each ("Ordinary Shares") pursuant to Resolutions 28 and 29. Under the proposed Resolution 24 we are asking the Independent Shareholders for such approval. An explanation of the reasons for such a request and the background to the obligation arising from Rule 9 of the Takeover Code are set out in the Explanatory Notes to Resolution 24 and in Part IV of this Notice.

The Board believes that it is in the best interests of Shareholders that CCEP has the flexibility to return cash to shareholders by buying back shares. The Board believes that the best way to facilitate this is to pass Resolutions 24, 28 and 29.

Voting

Your vote is important to us. All Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote by:

submitting your proxy instruction/vote online;

completing, signing and returning the enclosed form of proxy; or

attending and voting in person at the AGM

in accordance with the instructions set out in Part III of this Notice.