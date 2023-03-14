Advanced search
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA") - Form 6-K

03/14/2023 | 11:06am EDT

03/14/2023 | 11:06am EDT
Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Damian Gammell
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Executive Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 65,369 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 65,369
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 65,369 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Manik (Nik) Jhangiani
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 28,679 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 28,679
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 28,679 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Clare Wardle
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 8,890 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 8,890
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 8,890 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name José Antonio Echeverría
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Customer Service and Supply Chain Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 7,916 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 7,916
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7,916 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Peter Brickley
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Information Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 8,082 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 8,082
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 8,082 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Lusk
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 8,185 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 8,185
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 8,185 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Ana Callol
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 5,736 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 5,736
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 5,736 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Victor Rufart
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Integration Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 6,505 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 6,505
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6,505 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Veronique Vuillod
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief People and Culture Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 7,631 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 7,631
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7,631 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Leendert den Hollander
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Northern Europe
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 10,288 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 10,288
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 10,288 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name John Galvin
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Germany
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 7,153 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 7,153
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7,153 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Francois Gay Bellile
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, France
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 7,296 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 7,296
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7,296 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Moorhouse
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 8,207 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 8,207
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 8,207 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Peter West
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Australia, Pacific and Indonesia
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 10,825 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $0 10,825
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 10,825 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $0

Aggregated Price: USD $0
e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13
f) Place of the transaction Outside of trading venue - off-market


Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 14 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
