Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) - Form 6-K
03/14/2023 | 11:06am EDT
Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Damian Gammell
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 65,369 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
65,369
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 65,369 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Manik (Nik) Jhangiani
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 28,679 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
28,679
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 28,679 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Clare Wardle
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Counsel and Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 8,890 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
8,890
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 8,890 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
José Antonio Echeverría
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Customer Service and Supply Chain Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 7,916 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
7,916
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 7,916 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Peter Brickley
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Information Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 8,082 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
8,082
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 8,082 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Stephen Lusk
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Commercial Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 8,185 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
8,185
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 8,185 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Ana Callol
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 5,736 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
5,736
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 5,736 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Victor Rufart
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Integration Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 6,505 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
6,505
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6,505 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Veronique Vuillod
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief People and Culture Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 7,631 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
7,631
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 7,631 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Leendert den Hollander
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Manager, Northern Europe
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 10,288 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
10,288
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 10,288 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
John Galvin
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Manager, Germany
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 7,153 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
7,153
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 7,153 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Francois Gay Bellile
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Manager, France
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 7,296 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
7,296
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 7,296 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Stephen Moorhouse
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Manager, Great Britain
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 8,207 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $0
8,207
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 8,207 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $0
Aggregated Price: USD $0
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-03-13
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of trading venue - off-market
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Peter West
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Manager, Australia, Pacific and Indonesia
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 10,825 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.
