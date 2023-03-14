Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) - Form 6-K

1 Details of PDMR / PCA

a) Name Francois Gay Bellile

2 Reason for notification

a) Position / status General Manager, France

b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of a target award of Performance Share Units (PSUs) in respect of 7,296 Ordinary Shares under the terms of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan 2016. Subject to continued service and the extent to which the applicable performance conditions are satisfied, the PSUs will vest on 13 March 2026.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

USD $0 7,296

d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 7,296 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $0



Aggregated Price: USD $0



e) Date of the transaction 2023-03-13