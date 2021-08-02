Log in
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) (Form 6-K)

08/02/2021 | 11:12am EDT
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') or persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name
Victor Rufart Garcia
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Integration Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 3,000 Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
EUR 51.00 3,000.00
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 3,000 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: EUR 153,000.00
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-01
f) Place of the transaction
Euronext Amsterdam (XAMS)

3
July 20, 2021

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
(the 'Company')

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') or persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Manik Jhangiani
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $58.574518 3.487025
USD $0.00 3.487025
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

4

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Clare Wardle
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $58.574518 3.487025
USD $0.00 3.487025
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

5

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Peter Brickley
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Information Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $58.574518 3.487025
USD $0.00 3.487025
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

6

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Lusk
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.437512 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $58.574518 3.218756
USD $0.00 3.218756
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.437512 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $188.537083
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

7

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Leendert den Hollander
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Northern Europe
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $58.574518 3.487025
USD $0.00 3.487025
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

8

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Moorhouse
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $58.574518 3.487025
USD $0.00 3.487025
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19
f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)

9
August 2, 2021

Total Voting Rights and Capital

This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 31 July 2021, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 455,873,238 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights is 455,873,238 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 1895 231 313
10

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 02 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2021 15:11:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
