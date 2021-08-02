Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) (Form 6-K)

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') or persons closely associated with them ('PCA')





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Victor Rufart Garcia 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Integration Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 3,000 Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) EUR 51.00 3,000.00 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 3,000 Ordinary Shares



Aggregated Price: EUR 153,000.00 e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-01 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Amsterdam (XAMS)





July 20, 2021





COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(the 'Company')





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Manik Jhangiani 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $58.574518 3.487025 USD $0.00 3.487025 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares



Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081 e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Clare Wardle 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $58.574518 3.487025 USD $0.00 3.487025 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares



Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081 e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Peter Brickley 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Information Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $58.574518 3.487025 USD $0.00 3.487025 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares



Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081 e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Stephen Lusk 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.437512 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $58.574518 3.218756 USD $0.00 3.218756 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.437512 Ordinary Shares



Aggregated Price: USD $188.537083 e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Leendert den Hollander 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Manager, Northern Europe b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $58.574518 3.487025 USD $0.00 3.487025 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares



Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081 e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Stephen Moorhouse 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ('Ordinary Shares') GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.97405 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $58.574518 3.487025 USD $0.00 3.487025 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.97405 Ordinary Shares



Aggregated Price: USD $204.25081 e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-19 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (XNYS)





August 2, 2021





Total Voting Rights and Capital





This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





As at 31 July 2021, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 455,873,238 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.





The total number of voting rights is 455,873,238 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 1895 231 313

