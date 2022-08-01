Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) - Form 6-K
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
Details of PDMR / PCA
Name
Ana Callol
Reason for notification
Position / status
Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 2.003329 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $50.530891
2.003329
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 2.003329 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $101.229999
Date of the transaction
2022-07-12
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
Details of PDMR / PCA
Name
Jose Antonio Echeverria
Reason for notification
Position / status
Chief Customer Service and Supply Chain Officer
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 3.004894 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $50.530901
3.004894
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 3.004894 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $151.840001
Date of the transaction
2022-07-12
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
Details of PDMR / PCA
Name
Victor Rufart
Reason for notification
Position / status
Chief Integration Officer
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 3.004894 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $50.530901
3.004894
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 3.004894 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $151.840001
Date of the transaction
2022-07-12
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
July 20, 2022
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
Details of PDMR / PCA
Name
Manik Jhangiani
Reason for notification
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $51.231849
3.498095
USD $0.00
3.498095
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
Date of the transaction
2022-07-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
Details of PDMR / PCA
Name
Clare Wardle
Reason for notification
Position / status
General Counsel and Company Secretary
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $51.231849
3.498095
USD $0.00
3.498095
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
Date of the transaction
2022-07-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
Details of PDMR / PCA
Name
Peter Brickley
Reason for notification
Position / status
Chief Information Officer
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $51.231849
3.498095
USD $0.00
3.498095
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
Date of the transaction
2022-07-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
Name
Stephen Lusk
Reason for notification
Position / status
Chief Commercial Officer
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 6.457948 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $51.231849
3.228974
USD $0.00
3.228974
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.457948 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $165.426308
Date of the transaction
2022-07-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 3.420190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Shareshop
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $50.710633
3.42019
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 3.420190 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $173.440000
Date of the transaction
2022-07-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
Details of PDMR / PCA
Name
Leendert den Hollander
Reason for notification
Position / status
General Manager, Northern Europe
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $51.231849
3.498095
USD $0.00
3.498095
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
Date of the transaction
2022-07-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
Details of PDMR / PCA
Name
Stephen Moorhouse
Reason for notification
Position / status
General Manager, Great Britain
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $51.231849
3.498095
USD $0.00
3.498095
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares
Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
Date of the transaction
2022-07-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
August 1, 2022
Total Voting Rights and Capital
This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
As at 31 July 2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 456,792,240 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights is 456,792,240 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
