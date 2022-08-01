Log in
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-08-01 am EDT
53.00 EUR   +0.09%
COCA COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA") - Form 6-K
PU
07/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Logitech, Coca-Cola, Whirlpool, 3M Unilever...
07/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Earnings bonanza
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA") - Form 6-K

08/01/2022 | 12:25pm EDT

08/01/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Ana Callol
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 2.003329 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $50.530891 2.003329
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 2.003329 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $101.229999
3
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-12
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Jose Antonio Echeverria
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Customer Service and Supply Chain Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 3.004894 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $50.530901 3.004894
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 3.004894 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $151.840001
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-12
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

4
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Victor Rufart
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Integration Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 3.004894 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $50.530901 3.004894
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 3.004894 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $151.840001
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-12
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

5
July 20, 2022

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Manik Jhangiani
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $51.231849 3.498095
USD $0.00 3.498095
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
6
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Clare Wardle
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $51.231849 3.498095
USD $0.00 3.498095
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

7
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Peter Brickley
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Information Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $51.231849 3.498095
USD $0.00 3.498095
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

8

1
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Stephen Lusk
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.457948 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $51.231849 3.228974
USD $0.00 3.228974
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.457948 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $165.426308
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
9
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 3.420190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Shareshop
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $50.710633 3.42019
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 3.420190 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $173.440000
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Leendert den Hollander
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Northern Europe
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
10
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $51.231849 3.498095
USD $0.00 3.498095
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Moorhouse
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.996190 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
11
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $51.231849 3.498095
USD $0.00 3.498095
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.996190 Ordinary Shares

Aggregated Price: USD $179.213875
e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

12
August 1, 2022

Total Voting Rights and Capital

This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 31 July 2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 456,792,240 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights is 456,792,240 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 1895 231 313
13

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 16:24:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
