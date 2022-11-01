Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  12:35 2022-11-01 pm EDT
47.84 EUR   -0.08%
Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) - Form 6-K

11/01/2022 | 12:40pm EDT
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Ana Callol
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.356296 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.474597 6.356296
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Aggregated Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.356296 Ordinary Shares

Weighted average price: USD $45.474597

Aggregated Price: USD $289.049999
3
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-12
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
4
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Jose Antonio Echeverria
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Customer Service and Supply Chain Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 9.534773 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.474601 9.534773
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Aggregated Price


Aggregated Volume: 9.534773 Ordinary Shares

Weighted average price: USD $45.474601

Aggregated Price: USD $433.589998
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-12
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
5
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Victor Rufart
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Integration Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 9.534773 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Employee Share Purchase Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.474601 9.534773
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Aggregated Price


Aggregated Volume: 9.534773 Ordinary Shares

Weighted average price: USD $45.474601

Aggregated Price: USD $433.589998
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-12
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
6
October 21, 2022

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Manik Jhangiani
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 7.421084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.099865 3.710542
USD $0.00 3.710542
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7.421084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $22.549932

Aggregated Price: USD $167.344943
7
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

8
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Clare Wardle
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 7.421084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.099865 3.710542
USD $0.00 3.710542
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7.421084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $22.549932

Aggregated Price: USD $167.344943
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
9
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Peter Brickley
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Information Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 7.421084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.099865 3.710542
USD $0.00 3.710542
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7.421084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $22.549932

Aggregated Price: USD $167.344943
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
10

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Lusk
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.850156 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.099865 3.425078
USD $0.00 3.425078
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 6.850156 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $22.549932

Aggregated Price: USD $154.470555
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
11
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 3.580568 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Shareshop
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.774860 3.580568
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 3.580568 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $45.774860

Aggregated Price: USD $163.899999
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
12
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Leendert den Hollander
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Northern Europe
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 7.421084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.099865 3.710542
USD $0.00 3.710542
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7.421084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $22.549932

Aggregated Price: USD $167.344943
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
13
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Moorhouse
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 7.421084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $45.099865 3.710542
USD $0.00 3.710542
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7.421084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $22.549932

Aggregated Price: USD $167.344943
e) Date of the transaction 2022-10-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
14
November 1, 2022

Total Voting Rights and Capital

This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 31 October 2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 456,907,147 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights is 456,907,147 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 1895 231 313

15

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 16:39:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
