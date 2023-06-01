Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) - Form 6-K

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Stephen Lusk 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 7,000 Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $65.995756 7,000 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 7,000 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $65.995756



Aggregated Price: USD $461,970.292 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-03 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

May 18, 2023





COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")





Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Stephen Moorhouse 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 10,000 Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $66.555 1,200 USD $66.56 200 USD $66.57 500 USD $66.595 8,100 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 10,000 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $66.5883



Aggregated Price: USD $665,882.50

e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-16 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

May 23, 2023





COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")





Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Manik Jhangiani 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $66.216030 2.793042 USD $0.00 2.793042 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015



Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153

e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Clare Wardle 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $66.216030 2.793042 USD $0.00 2.793042 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015



Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Peter Brickley 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Information Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $66.216030 2.793042 USD $0.00 2.793042 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015



Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Stephen Lusk 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.156328 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $66.216030 2.578164 USD $0.00 2.578164 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 5.156328 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015



Aggregated Price: USD $170.715785

e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 2.775559 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Shareshop c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $66.195674 2.775559 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 2.775559 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $66.195674



Aggregated Price: USD $183.729999

e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Leendert den Hollander 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Manager, Northern Europe b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $66.216030 2.793042 USD $0.00 2.793042 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015



Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Stephen Moorhouse 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $66.216030 2.793042 USD $0.00 2.793042 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price



Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015



Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153 e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

May 26, 2023





COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(the "Company")





Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them





1 Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA") a) Name Nicolas Mirzayantz 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")



GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 7,930 Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $63.03 238 USD $63.0299 7,692 d) Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume -Weighted average price -Price





Aggregated Volume: 7,930 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $63.0299



Aggregated Price: USD $499,827.13

e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-26 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)

June 1, 2023





Total Voting Rights and Capital





This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





As at 31 May 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 458,846,191 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.





The total number of voting rights is 458,846,191 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 1895 231 313

