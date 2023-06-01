Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) - Form 6-K
06/01/2023 | 12:47pm EDT
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Stephen Lusk
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Commercial Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of 7,000 Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $65.995756
7,000
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 7,000 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $65.995756
Aggregated Price: USD $461,970.292
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-03
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
3
May 18, 2023
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Stephen Moorhouse
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Manager, Great Britain
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of 10,000 Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $66.555
1,200
USD $66.56
200
USD $66.57
500
USD $66.595
8,100
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 10,000 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $66.5883
Aggregated Price: USD $665,882.50
4
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-16
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
5
May 23, 2023
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Manik Jhangiani
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $66.216030
2.793042
USD $0.00
2.793042
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015
Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
6
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Clare Wardle
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Counsel and Company Secretary
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $66.216030
2.793042
USD $0.00
2.793042
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015
Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
7
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Peter Brickley
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Information Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $66.216030
2.793042
USD $0.00
2.793042
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015
Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
8
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Stephen Lusk
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Chief Commercial Officer
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 5.156328 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $66.216030
2.578164
USD $0.00
2.578164
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 5.156328 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015
Aggregated Price: USD $170.715785
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
9
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 2.775559 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Shareshop
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $66.195674
2.775559
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 2.775559 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $66.195674
Aggregated Price: USD $183.729999
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
10
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Leendert den Hollander
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Manager, Northern Europe
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $66.216030
2.793042
USD $0.00
2.793042
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015
Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
11
1
Details of PDMR / PCA
a)
Name
Stephen Moorhouse
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
General Manager, Great Britain
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $66.216030
2.793042
USD $0.00
2.793042
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015
Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-19
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
12
May 26, 2023
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them
1
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a)
Name
Nicolas Mirzayantz
2
Reason for notification
a)
Position / status
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification / amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b)
LEI
549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB00BDCPN049
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of 7,930 Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
USD $63.03
238
USD $63.0299
7,692
d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 7,930 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $63.0299
Aggregated Price: USD $499,827.13
13
e)
Date of the transaction
2023-05-26
f)
Place of the transaction
The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
14
June 1, 2023
Total Voting Rights and Capital
This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
As at 31 May 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 458,846,191 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights is 458,846,191 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
