Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CCEP   GB00BDCPN049

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC

(CCEP)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:18 2023-06-01 am EDT
58.60 EUR   +1.38%
12:47pCoca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) - Form 6-K
PU
05/26Coca-Cola EP director Mirzayantz buys shares for USD500,000
AN
05/26Argus Adjusts Price Target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to $72 From $62, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) or persons closely associated with them (“PCA”) - Form 6-K

06/01/2023 | 12:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Lusk
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 7,000 Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $65.995756 7,000
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 7,000 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $65.995756

Aggregated Price: USD $461,970.292
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-03
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
3
May 18, 2023

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Moorhouse
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Sale of 10,000 Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $66.555 1,200
USD $66.56 200
USD $66.57 500
USD $66.595 8,100
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 10,000 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $66.5883

Aggregated Price: USD $665,882.50
4
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-16
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
5
May 23, 2023

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Manik Jhangiani
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $66.216030 2.793042
USD $0.00 2.793042
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015

Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
6
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Clare Wardle
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $66.216030 2.793042
USD $0.00 2.793042
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015

Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
7
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Peter Brickley
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Information Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $66.216030 2.793042
USD $0.00 2.793042
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015

Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
8

1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Lusk
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.156328 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $66.216030 2.578164
USD $0.00 2.578164
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 5.156328 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015

Aggregated Price: USD $170.715785
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
9
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 2.775559 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Shareshop
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $66.195674 2.775559
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 2.775559 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $66.195674

Aggregated Price: USD $183.729999
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
10
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Leendert den Hollander
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Northern Europe
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $66.216030 2.793042
USD $0.00 2.793042
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015

Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
11
1 Details of PDMR / PCA
a) Name Stephen Moorhouse
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.586084 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $66.216030 2.793042
USD $0.00 2.793042
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price


Aggregated Volume: 5.586084 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $33.108015

Aggregated Price: USD $184.944153
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-19
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
12
May 26, 2023

COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
(the "Company")

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them

1
Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")
a) Name Nicolas Mirzayantz
2 Reason for notification
a) Position / status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary Shares of €0.01 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB00BDCPN049
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 7,930 Ordinary Shares
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
USD $63.03 238
USD $63.0299 7,692
d)
Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price



Aggregated Volume: 7,930 Ordinary Shares

Weighted Average Price: USD $63.0299

Aggregated Price: USD $499,827.13
13
e) Date of the transaction 2023-05-26
f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
14
June 1, 2023

Total Voting Rights and Capital

This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

As at 31 May 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 458,846,191 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.

The total number of voting rights is 458,846,191 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 1895 231 313
15

Attachments

Disclaimer

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc published this content on 01 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2023 16:45:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
12:47pCoca Cola Europacific Partners : Notification of transactions of persons discharging manag..
PU
05/26Coca-Cola EP director Mirzayantz buys shares for USD500,000
AN
05/26Argus Adjusts Price Target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to $72 From $62, Maintains..
MT
05/25Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Results of 2023 AGM
PU
05/25Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Announces Appointment of Directors
CI
05/25Fitch Affirms Coca-Cola's IDR at 'A'; Outlook Stable
AQ
05/24COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC : Shareholders mee..
CO
05/19Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Jefferies Key Drivers Conference Transcript
PU
05/15Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Seeks Approval of Directors' Remuneration Report, Waiver..
MT
05/15Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Encourages Shareholders to Vote for All AGM Resolutions ..
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 18 472 M 19 687 M 19 687 M
Net income 2023 1 603 M 1 709 M 1 709 M
Net Debt 2023 9 717 M 10 356 M 10 356 M
P/E ratio 2023 16,7x
Yield 2023 3,11%
Capitalization 26 521 M 28 265 M 28 265 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,96x
EV / Sales 2024 1,86x
Nbr of Employees 33 000
Free-Float 63,2%
Chart COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Duration : Period :
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 57,80 €
Average target price 62,73 €
Spread / Average Target 8,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Damian Paul Gammell Chief Executive Officer & Director
Manik H. Jhangiani Chief Financial Officer
Sol Daurella Comadrán Chairman
Peter Brickley Chief Information Officer
Garry Watts Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC12.34%28 265
PEPSICO, INC.0.94%251 222
COCA-COLA FEMSA, S.A.B. DE C.V.22.01%17 399
OSOTSPA2.65%2 509
COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS INC.7.65%1 986
A.G. BARR P.L.C.-5.25%695
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer