Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")
|1
|Details of PDMR / PCA
|a)
|Name
|Manik Jhangiani
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD $62.517300
|3.041948
|USD $0.00
|3.041948
|d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650
Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
3
|1
|Details of PDMR / PCA
|a)
|Name
|Clare Wardle
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|General Counsel and Company Secretary
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD $62.517300
|3.041948
|USD $0.00
|3.041948
|d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650
Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
4
|1
|Details of PDMR / PCA
|a)
|Name
|Peter Brickley
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Information Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD $62.517300
|3.041948
|USD $0.00
|3.041948
|d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650
Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
5
|1
|Details of PDMR / PCA
|a)
|Name
|Stephen Lusk
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|Chief Commercial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 5.615840 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD $62.517300
|2.80792
|USD $0.00
|2.80792
|d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 5.615840 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650
Aggregated Price: USD $175.543577
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
6
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 2.982274 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Shareshop
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD $62.727301
|2.982274
|d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 2.982274 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $62.727301
Aggregated Price: USD $187.069999
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
7
|1
|Details of PDMR / PCA
|a)
|Name
|Leendert den Hollander
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|General Manager, Northern Europe
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD $62.517300
|3.041948
|USD $0.00
|3.041948
|d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650
Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
8
|1
|Details of PDMR / PCA
|a)
|Name
|Stephen Moorhouse
|2
|Reason for notification
|a)
|Position / status
|General Manager, Great Britain
|b)
|Initial notification / amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300LTH67W4GWMRF57
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code
Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|USD $62.517300
|3.041948
|USD $0.00
|3.041948
|d)
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Weighted average price
-Price
Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares
Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650
Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2023-08-21
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)
9
Total Voting Rights and Capital
This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
As at 31 August 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 458,991,022 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.
The total number of voting rights is 458,991,022 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
Paul van Reesch
Deputy Company Secretary
+44 1895 231 313
10
