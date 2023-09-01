Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR") or persons closely associated with them ("PCA")





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Manik Jhangiani 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $62.517300 3.041948 USD $0.00 3.041948 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650



Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376 e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-21 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Clare Wardle 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $62.517300 3.041948 USD $0.00 3.041948 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650



Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376 e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-21 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Peter Brickley 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Information Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $62.517300 3.041948 USD $0.00 3.041948 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650



Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376 e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-21 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Stephen Lusk 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status Chief Commercial Officer b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 5.615840 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $62.517300 2.80792 USD $0.00 2.80792 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 5.615840 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650



Aggregated Price: USD $175.543577

e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-21 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS) 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049

b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 2.982274 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Shareshop c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $62.727301 2.982274 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 2.982274 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $62.727301



Aggregated Price: USD $187.069999

e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-21 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Leendert den Hollander 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Manager, Northern Europe b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $62.517300 3.041948 USD $0.00 3.041948 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650



Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376 e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-21 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)





1 Details of PDMR / PCA a) Name Stephen Moorhouse 2 Reason for notification a) Position / status General Manager, Great Britain b) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc b) LEI 549300LTH67W4GWMRF57 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, Identification code Ordinary shares of €0.01 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") GB00BDCPN049 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 6.083896 Ordinary Shares pursuant to the UK Share Pla c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) USD $62.517300 3.041948 USD $0.00 3.041948 d) Aggregated information

Aggregated Volume: 6.083896 Ordinary Shares



Weighted Average Price: USD $31.258650



Aggregated Price: USD $190.174376

e) Date of the transaction 2023-08-21 f) Place of the transaction The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (XNAS)





Total Voting Rights and Capital





This notification is made in conformity with DTR 5.6 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





As at 31 August 2023, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc had 458,991,022 ordinary shares of €0.01 each in issue, each with one vote attached. No shares were held in treasury.





The total number of voting rights is 458,991,022 and this figure may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.





Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

Paul van Reesch

Deputy Company Secretary

+44 1895 231 313

