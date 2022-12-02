Coca Cola Europacific Partners : Oferta Pública de Distribuição de ações reservada a trabalhadores da Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC - Documento Informativo (redigido em língua inglesa)

The Board may decide to issue invitations to eligible employees to participate in one or more Matching Awards in relation to corresponding acquisitions of Purchased Shares, and/or may choose to grant Free Awards to eligible employees.

The Board intends to operate the ESPP with Matching Awards. There is no current intention to grant Free Awards, although it retains flexibility to do so in future (in which case, further details will be included in the relevant sub-plan). Whilst the Company has no current intention to grant Free Awards, it is currently anticipated that (should they ever be granted) Free Awards would be of a size at grant of no more than is permitted for a free share award under a UK tax- advantaged share incentive plan.

For Matching Awards, the Board will specify the applicable terms in the relevant sub-plan or applicable award documents, including the matching ratio (which is the ratio applied to the number of Purchased Shares acquired by a participant in order to calculate the number of Shares subject to a Matching Award), any other conditions applicable to the Matching Award, and the date on which the Matching Award is expected to vest.

Awards may be operated with dividend equivalents. Where an Award carries this right, the participant will be entitled to receive an additional amount following vesting of the Award (in cash or Shares) as near as practicably equal to the value of the dividends the record date for which falls between grant and vesting of the Award, in respect of the number of Shares that have vested. It is not currently intended that dividend equivalents will be used, however.

The Board may impose a limit on the maximum number of Shares in respect of which Matching Awards and/or Free Awards may be granted and may decide that Matching Awards will only be granted up to a specified contribution limit for each participant. Currently, where Matching Awards are granted, the Board intends for Matching Awards to normally be granted on a 1:1 matching ratio to Purchased Shares, and only up to the relevant contribution limit for Purchased Shares.

Matching Awards will vest as and when set out in the relevant sub plan or applicable award documents. Under the international sub-plan, a Matching Award will normally vest on the later of the expected vesting date and the date the Board determines any other conditions have been satisfied. A Matching Award will usually vest pro-rata to the number of related Purchased Shares that continue to be held by the Nominee on behalf of the participant, and normally only to the extent the Board determines any other conditions are satisfied. The Board retains the ability to grant Free Awards or Matching Awards over cash, and may settle Matching Awards or Free Awards partly or fully in cash.

8. Dividend Shares

The Board may arrange (or stop making arrangements) for acquisitions of Dividend Shares. Where Dividend Shares are offered, the relevant sub-plan or applicable award documents will specify whether Dividend Shares will be mandatory, or whether participants may opt in or opt out of dividend reinvestment. The Board currently intends to offer dividend reinvestment but allow participants to opt out after signing up to participate in the ESPP (and later restart again, if desired).

Where dividend reinvestment is not offered or participants opt out, any dividends paid in respect of Shares held by the Nominee will be paid to the relevant participants as soon as practicable. The Board may impose limits on the maximum number of Dividend Shares that may be acquired and/or the amount of cash dividends that may be reinvested.

9. Leavers

If a participant ceases to hold any employment with a Participating Company or any associated company ("Leaver"), then normally: