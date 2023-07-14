13 July 2023

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc

a company incorporated in the UK, registered with nr. 9717350 and with head-office in

Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge, United Kingdom, UB8 1EZ

Employee share purchase plan ("ESPP") information document for certain employees of Coca-

Cola Europacific Partners plc certain subsidiaries under the ESPP International sub-plan

Results of the Offer in Portugal

Pursuant to article 127 of the Portuguese Securities Code and regarding the above offer, the offering results in Portugal between 6 March 2023 and 17 March 2023 were the following and are hereby disclosed:

ISIN Code Number of shares Share price (average) Total shares price GB00BDCPN049 516.552696 USD 64.585530 USD 33,361.83

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc share capital is listed on the NASDAQ, the Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange (standard listing), and the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia stock exchanges.