13 July 2023
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc
a company incorporated in the UK, registered with nr. 9717350 and with head-office in
Pemberton House, Bakers Road, Uxbridge, United Kingdom, UB8 1EZ
Employee share purchase plan ("ESPP") information document for certain employees of Coca-
Cola Europacific Partners plc certain subsidiaries under the ESPP International sub-plan
Results of the Offer in Portugal
Pursuant to article 127 of the Portuguese Securities Code and regarding the above offer, the offering results in Portugal between 6 March 2023 and 17 March 2023 were the following and are hereby disclosed:
ISIN Code
Number of shares
Share price (average)
Total shares price
GB00BDCPN049
516.552696
USD 64.585530
USD 33,361.83
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc share capital is listed on the NASDAQ, the Euronext Amsterdam, the London Stock Exchange (standard listing), and the Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid and Valencia stock exchanges.
